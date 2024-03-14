Alphamab Oncology to Present Clinical Data of JSKN003 for the Treatment of HER2-expressing Solid Tumors at AACR 2024

SUZHOU, China, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphamab Oncology (stock code: 9966.HK) announced that data from phase I clinical study conducted in Australia (JSKN003-101) of anti-HER2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) JSKN003 for the treatment of HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors, has been accepted by the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024 (AACR 2024) and the results will be presented as a poster.

The AACR Annual Meeting is one of the oldest and largest scientific gatherings in the world, focusing on various aspects of high-quality and innovative cancer research, and highlighting the most cutting-edge research results in the field of oncology. The 2024 AACR Annual Meeting will be held in San Diego, California, USA. from April 5-10.

Topic: Safety and efficacy of JSKN003 in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors: A first-in-human, dose-escalation, multicenter, open-label, phase I study

Abstract Presentation Number: CT179

Presentation Format: Poster

Location: Poster Section 48

Leading PI: Claire Beecroft

Poster release time: Apr 9, 2024, 9:00 AM- 12:30 PM EDT

JSKN003-101 is an open-label, multi-center, dose-escalating (phase Ia) and dose-expansion (phase Ib) clinical study conducted in Australia. The primary endpoint is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of JSKN003 in the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as to determine the recommended phase II dose (RP2D). Clinical data from the dose-escalation stage (phase Ia) of this study will be presented at this AACR conference.

The first patient dosed successfully in September 2022 and the does-escalation stage (phase Ia) enrollment had been completed in October 2023. The preliminary efficacy and promising tolerability of JSKN003 was announced in November 2023, updated results of JSKN003-101 will be presented at AACR 2024.

About JSKN003

JSKN003 is an anti-HER2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (bis-ADC), which is developed inhouse with proprietary Glycan-specific conjugation platform. JSKN003 targets HER2 and triggers internalization and release the cytotoxic drug. Compared with peers, JSKN003 demonstrated stronger bystander effect and the better serum stability. Multiple clinical studies are ongoing in Australia and China. Recently a phase III trial in Her2 low expression breast cancer has been initiated.

About Alphamab Oncology

Alphamab Oncology is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cutting-edge biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. On December 12, 2019, the company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, trading under the stock code 9966.

Our integrated platform seamlessly combines research, development, and manufacturing capabilities for biologics. We take pride in our extensive intellectual property portfolio, encompassing protein/antibody engineering, antibody screening, and multi-module/multi-functional antibody modification.

Distinguished by a globally competitive pipeline, Alphamab Oncology specializes in antibody-drug conjugation, single domain antibody/monoclonal antibodies, and multi-functional antibodies. Notably, Envafolima, the world's first subcutaneously injectable PD-L1 inhibitor, received approval from Chinese authorities in 2021, offering widespread accessibility to cancer patients. Three additional products are currently in the advanced stages of clinical development, with KN026 having earned Breakthrough Designation from the China National Medical Products Administration. Furthermore, we have cultivated a series of early-stage assets, including two in Phase I development.

Our overarching mission is to enhance the manageability and curability of cancer by addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Alphamab Oncology is dedicated to the development of safe and affordable drugs, leveraging a global competitive edge.

