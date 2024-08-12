Alphamab Oncology to Present the Latest Clinical Data of Anti-HER2 Bispecific ADC JSKN003 at the ESMO Congress 2024

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphamab Oncology (stock code: 9966.HK) announced that the latest clinical data from two studies on anti-HER2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) JSKN003 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and patients with advanced HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors, will be presented as posters at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO Congress 2024) from September 13 to 17, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.

Title: JSKN003, a HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer: A pooled analysis of two studies

Presentation Number: 759P

Onsite Poster display date: Saturday, 14 September 2024

Speaker: Qunxian Rao, Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University

Title: Evaluation of the safety and efficacy of JSKN003 in patients with advanced HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors (excluding breast cancer)

Presentation Number: 675P

Onsite Poster display date: Saturday, 14 September 2024

Speaker: Lin Shen, Beijing Cancer Hospital

JSKN003 is an anti-HER2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (bis-ADC), which is developed inhouse with proprietary Glycan-specific conjugation platform. Compared with its ADC counterparts, JSKN003 shows better serum stability and stronger bystander effect, which effectively expands the therapeutic window. The data of the phase I clinical trials conducted in Australia and China respectively demonstrated favorable tolerability, safety profile and encouraging preliminary anti-tumor activity. The latest clinical data of JSKN003 to be presented at the ESMO Congress 2024 are from the pooled analysis of both studies.

About JSKN003

JSKN003 is an anti-HER2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (bis-ADC), which is developed inhouse with Alphamab's proprietary Glycan-specific conjugation platform. Compared with its ADC counterparts, JSKN003 demonstrated better serum stability and stronger bystander effect, which effectively expands the therapeutic window. Multiple clinical studies of JSKN003 are currently being conducted in Australia and China, and we are also actively making the progress in its pivotal clinical trial in advanced HER2 low-expression breast cancer in China.

About Alphamab Oncology

Alphamab Oncology is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cutting-edge biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. On December 12, 2019, the company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, trading under the stock code 9966.

Our integrated platform seamlessly combines research, development, and manufacturing capabilities for biologics. We take pride in our extensive intellectual property portfolio, which encompasses protein/antibody engineering, antibody screening, and multi-module/multi-functional antibody modification.

Distinguished by a globally competitive pipeline, Alphamab Oncology specializes in antibody-drug conjugation, single domain antibody, and multi-functional antibodies. Notably, Envafolimab, the world's first subcutaneously injectable PD-L1 inhibitor, was approved by Chinese authorities in 2021, making a significant breakthrough in the convenience and accessibility of cancer treatment. Three assets are currently undergoing Phase III or pivotal clinical trials, and several other new drug candidates are in early clinical stage.

Our overarching mission is to make cancer manageable and curable by addressing unmet clinical needs in oncology. Alphamab Oncology is dedicated to the development of safe, effective and affordable drugs, leveraging a global competitive edge.

SOURCE Alphamab Oncology