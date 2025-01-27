Alpro Pharmacy and OMRON Healthcare Unite to Combat Fake BP Monitors

Free Blood Pressure Monitor Accuracy Check Nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects 3 in 10 Malaysians, making it a prevalent health concern in the country (National Health and Morbidity Survey, 2019). Of the 3, only 2 are aware of their condition, while the other remains undiagnosed, highlighting a critical gap in health awareness and screening. According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023, more than half (or 52%) of the total people affected do not have their blood pressure under control.

(From left: Ph. Wong Wen Jun (Procurement Director of Alpro Pharmacy), Ph. Anson Tan (Category Manager of Alpro Pharmacy), Masanori Matsubara (Managing Director of Omron Healthcare Singapore), Andre Van Gils (Senior General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing Group HQ, OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.)

This reflects a pressing issue not only in early detection but also in effective management. Compounding the problem is the presence of counterfeit or substandard blood pressure (BP) monitors in the consumer market, leading to inaccurate readings and improper self-management. Ensuring reliable monitoring and raising awareness among the public is essential to combating this silent epidemic in Malaysia.

In line with efforts to promote better hypertension management, Alpro Pharmacy, Malaysia's largest community pharmacy chain, has entered into a strategic partnership with OMRON Healthcare, a global leader in blood pressure monitoring. This collaboration aims to provide Malaysians with access to accurate BP monitoring services and raise public awareness on the importance of reliable home blood pressure monitoring.

Ph. Lim En Ni, Chief Pharmacist & Engagement Director of Alpro Pharmacy, said, "To control hypertension effectively, having a blood pressure monitor at home is crucial, and the accuracy of the monitor plays a significant role in achieving better health outcomes. Through this partnership with OMRON, we are proud to offer free accuracy checks for BP monitors at our outlets nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak, ensuring that our customers can rely on their devices for precise readings and informed healthcare decisions."

This service is already available to the public, with Alpro and OMRON providing authorized BP meter accuracy checks to verify the reliability of BP monitors. Additionally, this initiative includes a research project aimed at understanding the benefits of home BP monitoring. The findings will be used to further educate the public and promote reliable monitoring as an essential preventive healthcare measure.

Andre Van Gils, Senior General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing Group HQ, OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Alpro Pharmacy to enhance public awareness of accurate home BP monitoring. Accurate readings are essential for effective hypertension management, and we look forward to making reliable BP monitors and services more accessible to Malaysians. This is another step forward in realizing our 'Going for Zero, Preventive Care for the Health of Society' vision that aims to enhance cardiovascular health awareness and prevent incidents."

Ph. Lim En Ni concluded, "At Alpro, our mission is to empower the community with better health knowledge and services. This initiative aligns with our tagline, 'Reassurance that brings Smile', and our vision to create a healthy and vibrant world. By promoting accurate home BP monitoring, we hope to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and improve overall health outcomes in Malaysia."

For more information, visit any Alpro Pharmacy outlet for a free BP monitor accuracy check, contact 019-750 0612, or visit our microsite at https://www.alpropharmacy.com/event_promotion/bpm-accuracy-check-is-essential-for-everyone-check-your-bp-monitor-at-least-once-every-6-months/.

About Alpro Pharmacy

With a humble beginning starting with a single pharmacy outlet in the small town of Port Dickson in 2002, Alpro Pharmacy is now a diversified community chain pharmacy that provides comprehensive primary healthcare solutions via over 300 outlets including Alpro Pharmacy, Alpro Clinic, Alpro Physio and Alpro Baby, both online and offline, nationwide. It is supported by a team of more than 650 healthcare professionals, ranging from doctors, pharmacists, nutritionists, dietitians to physiotherapists and many other healthcare professionals.

Serving more than 3 million families in Malaysia, Alpro Pharmacy is the first and only community pharmacy in the country to provide RM1 million product liability insurance to safeguard the supply of genuine medications. With over 500,000 prescriptions filled per year, Alpro Pharmacy is also the largest prescription pharmacy chain in Malaysia.

For more information, please visit https://www.alpropharmacy.com.

About OMRON Healthcare

Committed to advance health and empower people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment.

Aiming to realize its vision "Going for Zero, Preventive Care for the Health of Society", the company develops products and services for cardiovascular condition management, remote patient monitoring, respiratory care, and pain therapy devices. These help healthcare professionals and patients to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, aggravation of respiratory diseases and restrictions due to chronic pain.

With well over 350 million units sold globally*, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals**. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has been striving to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions and provides products and services in over 130 countries***.

OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan

To learn more, please visit:

https://www.omronhealthcare-ap.com/my/why-choose-omron

https://www.omronhealthcare-ap.com/my/category/8-blood-pressure-monitor

Global: https://healthcare.omron.com/

* Cumulative sales of home-use digital blood pressure monitors worldwide. (as of May 2023)

**1 Frost & Sullivan Survey, Blood pressure clinician perception tracker surveys. (November 25, 2019, and U.S. News Staff 2020, U.S. News & World Report, accessed June 9, 2020)

** 2 Kantar Health. Survey with cardiologists. (2019)

*** Number of the countries where OMRON products and/or services are available (as of March 2023)

