Alstom successfully delivers the first trainset for Taipei Wanda Line

Once fully operational, the 22.8-kilometre medium-capacity metro line will enable seamless connections between Taipei and New Taipei, reducing travel time by 30 minutes.

Alstom will supply 35 Metropolis metro trains, Urbalis CBTC driverless signalling system, SCADA system, and platform screen doors.

Alstom collaborates with CTCI Engineering on project management and system integration.

TAIPEI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, today announced the successful delivery of the first fully automated, four-car Metropolis train to the Department of Rapid Transit Systems, Taipei City Government, for the Wanda-Zhonghe-Shulin Line. The 22.8-kilometre medium-capacity metro line will enable seamless connections between Taipei and New Taipei City, reducing travel time by 30 minutes once fully operational. Passengers will benefit from more convenient travel between districts in New Taipei City, including Zhonghe, Shulin, Tucheng, and Xinzhuang.

Officials from Taipei City, New Taipei City, Department of Rapid Transit Systems, CTCI, and Alstom at the first train handover ceremony of the Wanda Zhonghe Shulin Line.

The handover ceremony was held at Jin-Cheng Depot and jointly hosted by Chiang Wan-an, Mayor of Taipei City, and Hou Yu-ih, Mayor of New Taipei City. Representatives from the Bureau Français de Taipei, the Alstom-led consortium, and Taiwanese engineering and contracting services company CTCI were also in attendance.

Ling Fang, President, Alstom Asia Pacific said, "With the Wanda-Zhonghe-Shulin Line, we are not just building a metro line; we are enhancing connectivity, reducing travel times, and promoting sustainable urban living. This project is a significant step forward in our commitment to improving public transport and fostering economic growth for the communities we serve."

"We are delighted to deliver the first fully automated Metropolis train for the Wanda Zhonghe Shulin Line," said Toby Tiberghien, Managing Director of Alstom East Asia. "This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing Taiwan's urban mobility. Our state-of-the-art trains will significantly improve connectivity between Taipei and New Taipei City, providing passengers a more efficient and seamless travel experience."

In partnership with CTCI, the Alstom-led consortium was awarded a contract to provide an integrated metro system by the Systemwide E&M Project Office, Department of Rapid Transit Systems of Taipei City Government (SEMPO). Phase One, signed in 2018, is 9.5 km long with 9 stations and Phase Two, signed in 2020, covers an additional 13.3km with 13 stations.

As part of the contract, Alstom will supply 35 Metropolis metro trains, the Urbalis Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) driverless signalling system, the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, and platform screen doors. Alstom and CTCI will collaborate on project management and system integration. CTCI will provide the track work, power supply, depot equipment, telecommunication, and ticketing systems. The Metropolis metro trainset is manufactured at Alstom's industrial unit in Taubaté, Brazil.

The Wanda Zhonghe Shulin Line, which interchanges with four other lines, will be a game-changer for commuters in Taipei and further cements Alstom's commitment to Taiwan, where it has maintained an active presence for over 40 years.

With over 50 years' experience and over 90 systems in commercial service worldwide, Alstom is the global leader and a trusted partner to deliver integrated turnkey rail systems customised for every mobility need

Alstom's Metropolis metro solutions

The new metros for Taiwan are part of Alstom's market-leading Metropolis metro solutions, designed to keep cities breathing for over 60 years. More than 80 customers worldwide operate metros made by Alstom. For more information on Metropolis metros, please visit:

https://www.alstom.com/solutions/rolling-stock/metropolis-metros-keeping-your-city-breathing

Alstom in Taiwan

Today, the entire Metro Taipei network is equipped with Alstom's signalling solutions. Most recently, Alstom delivered the first driverless metro systems for Taichung City and successfully introduced its world-proven Citadis Tramway to Kaohsiung City. The Wanda Zhonghe Shulin Line, which interchanges with four other lines, will be a game-changer for commuters in Taipei and further cements Alstom's commitment to Taiwan, where it has maintained an active presence for over 40 years.

ALSTOM™, Metropolis™ and Urbalis™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

About Alstom

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.

Contacts

Press

Taiwan

Umesh NAIR -Tel.: +65-8871-1777

[email protected]

HQ

Stéphane SAVIGNARD - Tel.: +33 763004876

[email protected]

SOURCE Alstom