Alstom's Automated Innovia APM Train Enters Revenue Service on Singapore's Bukit Panjang LRT

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, today announced the deployment of the first two trains on the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (BPLRT) line. The system was handed over to Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) on 16 July 2024, marking the beginning of the progressive delivery of the turnkey system.

Alstom was awarded the contract in 2018 to upgrade and renew the BPLRT system. The contract included a comprehensive signalling system upgrade. The current Alstom Cityflo 550 fixed block rail control and signalling system is being upgraded to the advanced Cityflo 650 Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) solution.

As part of the agreement, Alstom will supply a fleet of 19 Innovia APM 300R cars and retrofit 13 existing Innovia APM cars. The first Innovia 300R vehicles arrived in Singapore in April 2022, where they subsequently underwent extensive testing and commissioning by the transport regulator.

Yann Maixandeau, Managing Director, Singapore and Malaysia, Alstom said, "With over 50 years of expertise in automated people mover systems, Alstom is committed to delivering advanced, eco-friendly, and reliable mobility solutions. The upgraded BPLRT trains will feature state-of-the-art technologies, ensuring a safer, more comfortable, and efficient journey for all passengers. This milestone underscores our commitment to enhancing urban mobility in Singapore, providing residents with a seamless and sustainable travel experience."

Alstom, the number one provider of urban turnkey projects, offers an unrivaled portfolio of fully automated, driverless turnkey transport solutions that are ideally suited for the challenges of Singapore's urban transportation. Designed to serve rapidly growing cities and dense urban areas, Innovia APM R systems are elevated and operate on dedicated guideways, providing optimised performance.

This ensures smooth journeys that do not interfere with surrounding road traffic. The solutions are characterised by exceptional route flexibility, outstanding availability, and high efficiency in terms of passenger capacity, energy consumption and land use.

New and improved features

The Innovia APM 300R on BPLRT uses the advanced Cityflo 650 signalling system with wireless communication for optimal capacity, ensuring faster, more efficient, fully automated, and driverless journeys. These trains also feature an advanced condition monitoring system to prevent faults, prioritizing passenger comfort and safety.

Designed with an emphasis on eco-design approach and advanced technologies, the Innovia APM 300R includes smart climate control, centralized train control, regenerative braking, and energy-efficient systems. Additionally, the Innovia APM 300R trains have smart privacy innovations such as automatically dimming windows, which cater to the line's proximity to residential areas.

Alstom in Singapore

For over 20 years, Alstom has been a pioneer in sustainable and innovative mobility solutions in Singapore. Today, six out of seven Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Light Rapid Transit (LRT) lines use Alstom solutions. Among Singapore's iconic rail projects, the North East Line—the world's first fully automated underground driverless heavy-capacity metro system—is powered by our communications-based train control (CBTC) signalling solution and rolling stock. Alstom also fully designed and built the Circle Line, Singapore's first medium-capacity MRT line. The Group is now replacing the country's largest train fleet for the North-South and East-West Lines and delivering three CBTC signalling simulation facilities. Alstom also supplies the latest Metropolis rolling stock and CBTC signalling system for the new Circle and North East Lines extensions. Alstom's Urbalis 400 CBTC signalling system also powers the trains on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

About Alstom

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

