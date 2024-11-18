Alstom's first integrated system in the Philippines enters service with the first phase of the Manila LRT-1 Cavite extension

6.2 additional kilometres with five new stations

Up to 400,000 passengers per day and significantly reduced travel time

Alstom responsible for the design, engineering, supply, integration, testing, and commissioning of the integrated railway extension

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has completed the Manila Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) Cavite Extension, which entered into revenue service on 16 November 2024. The new extension was officially inaugurated on 15 November by the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., accompanied by officials from the Department of Transport and representatives of Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC). This milestone marks Alstom's first fully integrated metro project in the Philippines, undertaken in a consortium led by Bouygues Travaux Publics.

The Phase 1 of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension adds 6.2 kilometres to the existing railway line and is expected to service up to 400,000 passengers per day upon completion. It covers five new stations: Redemptorist-ASEANA, Manila International Airport Road, Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), Ninoy Aquino Avenue, and Dr. Santos (formerly Sucat). The Cavite Extension is designed to ultimately reduce the travel time between Baclaran, Pasay City and Bacoor, Cavite, from one hour and 10 minutes to just 25 minutes.

Alstom's comprehensive scope includes the complete project engineering and integration of the electromechanical railway system, the delivery of modern signalling systems (with ETCS Level 1 standard), advanced telecommunications, track works, power supply and overhead catenary systems.

"We are delighted to contribute to enhancing Manila's transportation infrastructure," said Toby Tiberghien, Managing Director, East Asia, Alstom. "By providing a faster and more efficient alternative to road travel, this project not only improves connectivity across the city but also supports sustainable and reliable public transportation options for its citizens."

In 2022, Alstom completed the upgrade of the existing 20-kilometre LRT-1 trackside signalling system with Alstom's Atlas 100 solution, enhancing operational efficiency and safety across the network. Alstom also equipped the entire fleet of 60 trains, comprising four generations of rolling stock, with new onboard signalling equipment.

Building on its successful revamping and extending the LRT-1 line, this project underscores Alstom's ongoing commitment to the Philippines' railway sector. By delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, Alstom aims to enhance the daily lives of Filipinos and contribute to the country's economic growth.

With over 50 years of experience and more than 90 systems in commercial service worldwide, Alstom is the global leader and trusted partner in delivering integrated turnkey rail systems tailored to meet every mobility need.

ALSTOM™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

