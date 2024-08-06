Alta Partners with Shojin to Democratize Access to UK's Real Estate Boom

UK's leading fractional property investment platform selects Asia's leading digital securities exchange for launching their offerings in Southeast Asia

Research by CBRE and Savills reveal that Asia-Pacific buyers dominated foreign property investments in the British capital in 2023 as part of a growing trend

Since 2017, Shojin has raised over £65 million for projects with a combined Gross Development Value exceeding £615 million.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta , Asia's leading digital securities exchange for alternative assets, has partnered with Shojin, an award-winning property investment platform based in England to launch the latter's offerings and broaden access to the United Kingdom's real estate sector.

"Our partnership with Shojin marks a significant milestone in expanding access to premier real estate investment opportunities in the UK. At Alta, we are committed to democratising alternative assets, and Shojin's proven track record and innovative approach align perfectly with our vision. The UK remains a top choice for real estate investors worldwide, and this collaboration will enable our investors to tap into unique high-yielding opportunities and diversify their portfolios with confidence. We are excited to bring these unique offerings to our platform and drive value for our global investor community," said Muzahir Degani, Head of Private Capital Markets, Alta.

The UK housing market is poised for a significant recovery in the next 12 months , driven by a rise in new property listings and increasing buyer interest, according to a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

Meanwhile, buyers particularly from Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region, have been actively acquiring commercial properties in London over the past year. Data from real estate giants CBRE and Savills reveal that Asia-Pacific buyers dominated foreign property investments in the British capital in 2023 , seizing opportunities in the city's undervalued commercial property market.

Singaporean investors have led the charge among Asia-Pacific buyers for the last five years. In 2023 alone, they secured properties worth a staggering £1.1 billion (S$1.87 billion), followed by Japanese investors with acquisitions totaling £900 million.

Originally established in 2009 as a property developer, Shojin has evolved significantly since. In 2015, it pivoted to support other developers needing junior funding, and by 2017, it received FCA authorisation for its online investment platform. Since then, Shojin has raised over £65 million for projects with a combined Gross Development Value exceeding £615 million.

Shojin's dedication to providing exceptional investment opportunities has garnered industry accolades, including the Bridging Lender of the Year award at the P2P Finance Awards 2023.

Igor Gorbatsevich, Head of Digital at Shojin added, "We are excited to partner with Alta to bring our property investment opportunities to a wider audience, especially in Asia. This collaboration enhances our mission to make high-quality real estate investments more accessible to a global investor base. We look forward to leveraging Alta's global investor community and innovative alternative investing platform to deliver exceptional value and expand our reach."

Amidst this rising demand for real estate, Alta recently announced a partnership with Ray White Capital, Australia's largest real estate group, aiming to expand access to Australian Real Estate Private Credit.

In an era marked by evolving investor demands for liquidity and portfolio diversification, Alta is committed to tackling the challenge of private market illiquidity with enhanced access, efficiency, and security. In acknowledgment of those efforts, Alta has recently been named as a 2024 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and the Best Alternative Asset Exchange 2024 by the UK-based business publication, Capital Finance International.

About Alta

As the leading licensed digital securities exchange for alternative investments in Asia, we are building critical capital market infrastructure backed by some of the most active securities brokerages and bookrunners on the Singapore Exchange - Phillip Securities, PrimePartners and Nomura Holdings (Japan).

Empowering Private Markets: Through our Digital Exchange, we enable the tokenisation and digital custody of alternative assets. This end-to-end solution simplifies and expedites the trading of smaller asset blocks, ultimately facilitating access and liquidity in private markets. We believe that access to capital markets are pivotal in all economies, we recognise that our role in building this critical infrastructure goes beyond facilitating trades; it paves the way for entrepreneurship, job creation, financial inclusion, and economic resilience, fostering a brighter future for emerging markets and economies.

Innovative Financial Ecosystem: Our journey has seen us transition from securities trading and distribution of comprehensive products, including equities, private credit, funds, and asset-backed securities representing real world assets like whiskies and wines, to include fund management and digital custody.

Visit us on https://alta.exchange/

About Shojin

Shojin is an FCA-regulated online real estate investment platform that lowers the barriers to entry for individuals across the globe looking to access institutional-grade real estate investment opportunities in the UK.

SOURCE Alta