Altair Held "Altair Student Tech Party" Event Integrated Student Tech Activities

Sharing the achievements of Altair Korea's 2023 internship, supporters, and competition winners

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), held its "Altair Student Tech Party" event at Korea Job World in Seongnam on December 27.

The event was designed to explore trends in the convergence of technologies – including simulation, data analytics, AI, and high-performance computing (HPC) – and prepare students for the future by giving them a better understanding of what technologies and features Altair has to offer and how they can utilize them through case presentations.

Students at the “Altair Student Tech Party” pose for a photo

Sixty college students participated in the event, and each team presented their achievements. Activities included product introductions to Altair's simulation, data analytics, and HPC solutions and other internship-related events. Following this, the gold medal winner of the Altair Optimization Contest, the first-place winner of the Altair Optimization Design Award in the Korean Society of Automotive Engineers, the best participants of the Altair RapidMiner Supporters, and the best clubs of the Altair Club Support Program presented their achievements.

Following the presentations, Altair held various programs to facilitate friendship and networking opportunities among students. "In an era where expansion and convergence between technologies are emerging, we prepared this event so students could experience technologies such as simulation, AI and HPC" said Doha Kim, deputy vice president, Altair Korea. "In 2024, we will continue to support Korean students to grow into self-directed innovators for their future development."

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/ .

