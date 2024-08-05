Altair to Showcase Cutting-Edge Engineering, Data Analytics, and AI Technologies at Land Forces 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is excited to announce it will showcase a range of groundbreaking technologies designed to enhance the efficiency, performance, and safety of engineering processes at Land Forces 2024, taking place from September 11-13 in Melbourne, Australia.

Expert-led presentations will offer an in-depth look at how these solutions can be applied to real-world challenges. Highlights of Altair's in-booth presentations include:

GenAI with Altair® RapidMiner®: Zero-Code ML/AI for Engineers : Discover how Altair RapidMiner empowers engineers to implement machine learning and AI without coding expertise. This session will highlight common engineering use cases and the transformative potential of generative AI in driving innovation and efficiency.

: Discover how Altair RapidMiner empowers engineers to implement machine learning and AI without coding expertise. This session will highlight common engineering use cases and the transformative potential of generative AI in driving innovation and efficiency. AI-Powered Engineering Simulation : Learn about the embedded AI tools within Altair® HyperWorks®, our design and simulation platform. This presentation will cover how AI streamlines complex engineering tasks and introduce Altair® romAI™ for enhanced simulation processes.

: Learn about the embedded AI tools within Altair® HyperWorks®, our design and simulation platform. This presentation will cover how AI streamlines complex engineering tasks and introduce Altair® romAI™ for enhanced simulation processes. Offroad Vehicle Dynamics : Gain insights into integrated simulation techniques for comprehensive vehicle performance analysis. This session will highlight multiphysics modeling for a holistic view of vehicle performance and showcase advanced tire modeling with PM FlexTire for precise interaction analysis. Attendees will also learn about calibrated sand/soil models in Altair® EDEM™ and how realistic terrain modeling enhances simulation accuracy.

: Gain insights into integrated simulation techniques for comprehensive vehicle performance analysis. This session will highlight multiphysics modeling for a holistic view of vehicle performance and showcase advanced tire modeling with PM FlexTire for precise interaction analysis. Attendees will also learn about calibrated sand/soil models in Altair® EDEM™ and how realistic terrain modeling enhances simulation accuracy. STANAG Mine Blast and Air-Burst Simulations for Armored Vehicles : This session will focus on calibrated STANAG models for accurate mine blast simulations and advanced techniques for air-burst threat simulations. Attendees will learn about critical factors for occupant survivability and advanced ALE/FEA coupling for detailed, accurate results.

: This session will focus on calibrated STANAG models for accurate mine blast simulations and advanced techniques for air-burst threat simulations. Attendees will learn about critical factors for occupant survivability and advanced ALE/FEA coupling for detailed, accurate results. Efficient Electromagnetic Environment Modeling Using Altair's High Frequency Electromagnetic Suite: Discover how optimal antenna placement can enhance performance and reduce interference. This session will cover advanced tools for EMC/EMI analysis and radiation hazard assessment, providing insights into accurate signal behavior prediction.

Click here for more information and to register for Altair's presentations at Land Forces 2024. Attendees are invited to visit Altair at Booth #J023 to explore the latest innovations in AI, engineering simulation, and more.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate Altair Investor Relations Bridget Hagan Stephen Palmtag +1.216.769.2658 +1.669.328.9111 [email protected] [email protected]



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 7031 6208 0

[email protected]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Altair