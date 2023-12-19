Altitude Rooftop Bar and Lounge at Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay Presents a Spectacular New Year Celebration with 24-Minute Fireworks

BATAM, Indonesia, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to bid farewell to 2023 in style as Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay invites you to an opulent New Year's Eve celebration at Altitude Rooftop Bar and Lounge.

The highlight of the evening, without a doubt, is the 24-minute firework that will paint the night sky in an array of colors. This celebration is about more than just welcoming the new year; it's about creating an unforgettable experience that leaves a lasting impression. The 24-minute firework display is our way of adding a touch of magic to the festivities.

Elevate your celebration at Altitude Rooftop Bar and Lounge! Join us for a breathtaking Countdown Party with a 24-minute fireworks.

Elevate your New Year's Eve experience with the heartbeat of the celebration entertained with DJ that invites you to dance, celebrate, and welcome the new year in style. To enhance the experience, Altitude Rooftop Bar and Lounge will offer a specially crafted New Year's Eve menu, featuring a selection of premium beverages and delectable bites.

Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay cordially invites you to an unforgettable New Year's Eve at Altitude Rooftop Bar and Lounge, where the city's skyline becomes the canvas for a night of grandeur and celebration, reservations for The Countdown Party at Altitude Rooftop Bar & Lounge can be made by contacting +62 813-7850-8181.

For more information, please visit www.batammarriott.com or call +62 778 5707999. In addition, connect with Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay on Facebook and @batammarriottharbourbay and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Ratih Monika Putri

Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay

+62 895 0509 5832

[email protected]

SOURCE Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay