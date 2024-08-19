Alto Cloud Grand Launching 2024 - Powered by Tencent Cloud, Alto Cloud Joins the Malaysian Market as a Full-service Cloud Solutions Provider

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of the global leading technology company Tencent, has announced its strategic partnership with Global Resources Management Sdn. Bhd. (GRM), a Malaysian-owned company specialized in building digital infrastructure. By leveraging Tencent Cloud's advanced Cloud Dedicated Zone (CDZ) solution, GRM successfully launched its core business, Alto Cloud, a brand-new internet data center (IDC) in Cyberjaya, on June 26.

The Grand Launching Event, held at Four Seasons Hotel KL, marked the beginning of Alto Cloud's services to local businesses in Malaysia, offering over 400 innovative cloud-based products and solutions. Amid the rapid growth of Malaysia's data center market, this partnership marks a significant milestone for both GRM and Tencent Cloud, as it reflects the commitment of GRM to align with the nation's vision for a digital future and signifies Tencent Cloud's first step forward in becoming a data center enabler in Malaysia.

The event commenced with welcome remarks from Dato' Stanley Ling Tiung Leng, Managing Director of GRM. On behalf of GRM, Dato' Stanley expressed his gratitude to all the attendees and emphasized the significance of collaborating with Tencent Cloud to establish Alto Cloud, "Thanks to Tencent Cloud's support and technological resources, Alto Cloud's vision and mission of becoming the enabler of digital innovation in the local landscape is now a reality. We are hitting a new milestone towards unlocking the potential of digital transformation."

Representatives from Tencent, including Mr. Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice-President of Tencent, CEO of Cloud & Smart Industries Group, and Mr. Kenneth Siow, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and General Manager for Singapore & Malaysia at Tencent Cloud International, congratulated GRM on Alto Cloud's successful launch.

During his speech, Mr. Dowson Tong envisioned a beneficial future of GRM by leveraging Tencent Cloud's technological innovations. He said, "We hope to empower GRM in hosting our industry leading data, media and AI solutions on Alto Cloud to benefit their fast-growing portfolio of enterprise clientele from different industries. Alto Cloud, powered by Tencent Cloud, will be enabling enterprises to take that crucial next step in digital transformation."

To solidify this milestone event, the launching ceremony was inaugurated by key figures from both organizations — Datuk Tiong Thai King, President of GRM; Dato' Stanley Ling; Mr. Sylvester Wong Hsiang Hui, Executive Director of GRM; Mr. Dowson Tong; Mr. Poshu Yeong, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International; and Mr. Kenneth Siow.

The Grand Launching Event attracted over 100 distinguished attendees and business partners from various countries. GRM showcased Alto Cloud's cutting-edge products and solutions, including:

Cloud Virtual Machine (CVM) : Secure, flexible computing capabilities scalable to meet diverse business needs, optimizing IT operations.

: Secure, flexible computing capabilities scalable to meet diverse business needs, optimizing IT operations. Cloud Object Storage (COS) : Distributed storage with unlimited capacity, adaptable for data lakes and processing, featuring seamless Amazon S3 API integration.

: Distributed storage with unlimited capacity, adaptable for data lakes and processing, featuring seamless Amazon S3 API integration. Cloud Lighthouse : Ready-to-use cloud servers tailored for lightweight scenarios.

: Ready-to-use cloud servers tailored for lightweight scenarios. CloudDB for MySQL : Scalable MySQL database instances with backup, monitoring, and rapid scaling, enhancing database management.

: Scalable MySQL database instances with backup, monitoring, and rapid scaling, enhancing database management. CloudDB for Redis: Caching and storage service supporting various data structures, with features like primary-secondary hot backup, disaster recovery, and online scaling.

The event not only celebrated the launch of Alto Cloud but also highlighted GRM's commitment to advancing digitalization in Malaysia through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.

For more information about Alto Cloud and GRM's offerings, please visit https://official.altocloud.asia/

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

