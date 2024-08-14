Alvarez & Marsal Appoints Wei Zhu as Managing Director and New Co-head of North Asia, Accelerating Regional Growth Strategy

Strategic hire strengthens A&M's transformation capabilities for helping corporates across the region drive change and maximize value.

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) announces the appointment of Wei Zhu as Managing Director and Co-head of North Asia. Mr Zhu's hire marks a significant milestone in A&M's ambitious regional growth strategy and reinforces the firm's commitment to helping corporates worldwide drive transformation for sustainable profitability.

Mr. Zhu will work alongside Managing Director and Co-head James Dubow to spearhead A&M's operations in North Asia, along with growing the firm's Restructuring & Turnaround, Performance Improvement, Disputes and Investigations, Global Transaction Advisory, Tax and Digital practices in Greater China. Recognized for expanding China-based consulting practices over several decades and under varied market environments, Mr Zhu's experience and relationships align with A&M's integrated platform.

From 2020 to 2024, A&M North Asia has tripled the number of practitioners in the region, now with over 340 professionals across offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Seoul. This team expansion underpins A&M's North Asia performance, with revenue growth of over 2.5 times from 2020 to 2023.

Bryan Marsal, Co-founder and Co-CEO of A&M, said, "We are undertaking a global expansion with a series of senior appointments across the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Wei's joining underscores our commitment to expanding our North Asia footprint. His extensive expertise and connections, along with our growing regional team, furthers our ability to help clients navigate environment complexities while capitalizing on market opportunities that unlock growth."

Mr. Zhu brings 35 years of management consulting, investment banking, and private equity experience to his role at A&M. He has worked in multiple sectors including automotive, manufacturing, consumer goods, telecommunications, logistics, high-tech and financial services. His expertise in guiding companies through revenue growth strategies, developing new digital business models, and navigating complex mergers and acquisitions (M&A) enhances A&M's ability to provide the strategic advice and tailored solutions that best meet corporates' needs.

"Rapidly changing market conditions demand a continuing and deepening investment in our operational capabilities. Wei's appointment reflects A&M's commitment to do just that. His functional expertise and in-depth knowledge of multiple sectors augment our lines of services and regional leadership position," said James Dubow, Managing Director and Co-head of North Asia. "Wei's exceptional expertise will help drive A&M's strategic regional priorities forward."

Mr. Zhu previously served as the Greater China Chairman and Market Unit Lead at Accenture. He has also held leadership roles at AT Kearney, Roland Berger, Goldman Sachs, CVC Capital and Standard Chartered Private Equity.

"The North Asia region is undergoing an accelerated transition from traditional growth models to a more quality and sustainability-based economy. A&M's integrated platform uniquely positions the firm to help corporates navigate this transformation and optimize opportunities arising from rapid digitalization across industries," said Mr. Zhu. "The firm's 40-year history of entrepreneurship, operational excellence and results-oriented mindset furthers our ability to provide best-in-class advice and solutions that make a difference to our clients."

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.

With over 10,000 people across six continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M's restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what is really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.

