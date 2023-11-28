ALVAREZ & MARSAL'S PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT TEAM EXPANDS SIGNIFICANTLY WITH SENIOR HIRES IN ASIA

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) will significantly extend its offering in China and across Asia by doubling down on its investments in China and scaling up its Performance Improvement (PI) team in Asia. This move underscores A&M's commitment to delivering world-class services and solutions to clients amidst the region's dynamic and growing business landscape.

A&M is pleased to announce the appointment of three new mainland China-based Managing Directors: Chang Shu, Lin Zhu, and Han Tang, as well as two new Senior Directors: Silver Chen and Daniel Yao. These appointments bolster A&M's lines of service in strategy, M&A and digital transformation, while extending its integrated platform to help clients capitalize on cross-border trade and investment opportunities across the broader Asia Pacific region and beyond. Additionally, the joining of the new team members furthers A&M's expertise in fast-growing sectors including auto, advanced manufacturing and healthcare.

The enlarged PI team in China marks the latest milestone of A&M's strategic growth plan following its early 2023 expansion of the Global Transaction Advisory Group (TAG) in China and its other recent expansions in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. A&M North Asia has tripled the number of professionals since 2020.

"The ongoing shifts in Asia, whether economic, technological, or geopolitical, are creating change and pressure at a level not seen for decades. This presents a unique opportunity for us to support our clients in effectively navigating these challenges," said James Dubow, Managing Director, Head of A&M North Asia. "Our expansion in China exemplifies A&M's dedication to leading the way in delivering value-driven solutions that empower businesses to succeed and grow, even in the face of uncertainties."

As already one of the largest trading partners to many major global economies, China's cross-border trade with other countries continues to increase. Outbound investment from China is also expected to grow. All these factors are driving demand for supply chain management, alongside A&M's other PI service lines, for international companies and Chinese corporations operating globally.

"As China and other Asian countries enter a next economic cycle of quality growth, businesses need to reposition themselves to improve efficiencies, innovation and ultimately, returns. In addition, China's determination to achieve its carbon neutrality goal, under the new development model, is creating significant market demand for green transformation and manufacturing upgrading. A&M's operational heritage best positions us to help clients in China and regionally unlock their full potential to maximize revenue and drive change," said How Jit Lim, Managing Director and Leader of PI in China.

"We recognize that expanding our presence in China and across Asia furthers our ability to be at the forefront of delivering value-driven solutions. Our growing footprint and capabilities across the region underscore our commitment to the region and to providing comprehensive PI solutions that meet clients' evolving needs," said Mr. Dubow.

"We maintain a long-term perspective and think in terms of decades, not just years. We believe now is the ideal time to attract talent and foster growth."

About Alvarez & Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.

With over 8.000 people across six continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M's restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what is really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.

