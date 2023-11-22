AMARI JOHOR BAHRU'S FESTIVE BUFFETS SET THE STAGE FOR CULINARY BLISS!

EMBARK ON A GASTRONOMIC JOURNEY WITH CHRISTMAS EVE EXTRAVAGANZAS, DOUBLE DELIGHTS ON CHRISTMAS DAY, AND A NEW YEAR'S EVE COUNTDOWN



JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amari Johor Bahru presents a culinary extravaganza at Amaya Food Gallery, inviting you to savour the festive season with delectable dishes, live music, and exclusive promotions.

Join us on December 24th from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm for a magical Christmas Eve buffet dinner at RM188 nett per adult. Indulge in a feast featuring seasonal treats, Thai and Malay cuisine, and signature dishes like Pad Thai and live carving stations.

Indulge in the festive high-tea set at Amaya Food Gallery.

Christmas Day offers enchanting options: a buffet lunch from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at RM138 nett per adult, and a festive buffet dinner from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm at RM148 nett per adult. Both experiences promise a heartwarming celebration with a mouthwatering spread.

For high tea aficionados, the Christmas Afternoon Tea Set is available from December 1st to 31st, 12 pm to 6 pm, at RM108 nett for two. Bid farewell to the old and welcome the new on New Year's Eve with an unforgettable buffet dinner from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm at RM188 nett per adult.

Continue the celebrations on New Year's Day with a delightful buffet lunch from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at RM138 nett per adult. All buffets feature a buy 5, free 1 promotion, allowing guests to share the joy. Children aged 8 and below dine for free, with a maximum of two kids per family.

Entertainment awaits with the Gentleman Band serenading you on Christmas Eve (6 pm to 10 pm), Christmas Day (12 pm to 3 pm), and New Year's Eve (6 pm to 9:30 pm).

Event Details:

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner: December 24th , 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm , RM188 nett per adult.

, – , nett per adult. Christmas Day Buffet Lunch: December 25th , 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm , RM138 nett per adult.

, – , nett per adult. Christmas Day Buffet Dinner: December 25th , 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm , RM148 nett per adult.

, – , nett per adult. New Year's Eve Buffet Dinner: December 31st , 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm , RM188 nett per adult.

, – , nett per adult. New Year's Day Buffet Lunch: January 1st , 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm , RM138 nett per adult.

Create lasting memories and embrace the festive spirit at Amari Johor Bahru. For reservations and inquiries, contact Amaya Food Gallery at 07-266 8888.

SOURCE Amari Johor Bahru