AMARI JOHOR BAHRU'S NOTABLE PERFORMANCE ACKNOWLEDGED WITH MALAYSIA BRAND LEADERSHIP AWARDS 2023

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amari Johor Bahru, leading 5-star hotel in the heart of Johor Bahru city centre, was accorded the "Malaysia Brand Leadership Awards 2023" organised by The Golden Globe Tigers. The ceremony, which took place recently in Kuala Lumpur, brought together guests and representatives from top brands in a multitude of industries across Asia, all of whom have made remarkable contributions in the realms of marketing and branding.

Ms. Pauline Chua, General Manager of Amari Johor Bahru represented the hotel to receive the award, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, saying, "We are immensely proud and honoured to receive the Malaysia Brand Leadership Awards 2023. This recognition highlights Amari Johor Bahru's dedication to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences to our esteemed guests. I deeply appreciate the team's persistent passion and professionalism which have played a vital role in highlighting our unique qualities."

The Malaysia Brand Leadership Awards recognises and celebrates exceptional brands across various industries that have demonstrated exemplary leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in their respective fields. The esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts and professionals, rigorously evaluated numerous contenders before selecting Amari Johor Bahru as a deserving recipient of this notable accolade.

Amari Johor Bahru provides an array of luxurious accommodations, including elegantly appointed rooms and suites that seamlessly blend contemporary design with modern amenities. Complimenting the rooms, the hotel features an all-day-dining restaurant, Amaya Food Gallery, where guests can indulge in delectable culinary experiences. Guests can also unwind at the Dip Bar, nestled by the poolside, and savor moments of relaxation. To further enrich the stay experience, guests have the opportunity to rejuvenate their body and mind with signature mood-based scrubs and massages at Breeze Spa, followed by a visit to the Executive Lounge for light refreshments.

Entrepreneurs, corporations, and organizations seeking to host conferences for up to 300 individuals can benefit from the versatile ballroom, which is equipped with the latest technology and innovative features.

With this prestigious award, Amari Johor Bahru proudly joins the distinguished league of renowned brands acknowledged for their exceptional achievements and industry leadership.

For more information about Amari Johor Bahru, please visit www.amarijohorbahru.com .

SOURCE Amari Johor Bahru