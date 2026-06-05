Amartha Initiates Coalition to Advance Financial Health for Grassroots Communities in Indonesia

The coalition, titled the Indonesian Coalition for Financial Health, was officially launched on June 4 at the Asia Grassroots Forum 2026 and initiated by Amartha together with partners.

Fully supported by Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands in her role as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health (UNSGSA), the coalition will drive the implementation of financial health through research, innovation hubs, and cross-sector collaboration platforms.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amartha Financial (Amartha), together with Women's World Banking, Center for Financial Inclusion at Accion, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, CERISE+SPTF, SME Finance Forum (SMEFF), KUMPUL, Beenext, and Koalisi Ekonomi Membumi (KEM) officially launched the Indonesian Coalition for Financial Health (ICFH). This cross-sector coalition aims to strengthen the financial health agenda for grassroots communities in Indonesia.

The launch of the “Indonesian Coalition for Financial Health” on 4 June at The 2026 Asia Grassroots Forum, initiated by Amartha together with its partners, witnessed by the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono

This strategic initiative has received full support from Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health (UNSGSA), with a representative of Queen Máxima attending the launch ceremony. The coalition's membership, comprising a diverse range of domestic and global stakeholders, reflects a shared commitment to unlocking the potential of grassroots communities to grow inclusively and sustainably.

Launched alongside The 2026 Asia Grassroots Forum, ICFH brings together a diverse group of domestic and global stakeholders, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing the economic potential of grassroots communities in Indonesia through inclusive and sustainable growth.

"Financial inclusion has advanced significantly, but access doesn't guarantee financial health. As a member of the Indonesian Coalition for Financial Health, we're committed to the rigorous research and cross-sector collaboration needed to drive stronger financial health outcomes for Indonesia and beyond," said Jayshree Venkatesan, VP of Consumer Protection and Strategic Industry Engagement, from the Center for Financial Inclusion at Accion.

During UNSGSA Queen Máxima's official country visit to Indonesia in November 2025, she visited Amartha clients in Central Java to hear about how Amartha's products and services have improved their financial health and helped foster the growth of their MSMEs. She also spoke with Amartha leadership about the importance of gathering partners to scale financial health initiatives across Indonesia and the region, particularly in underserved communities.

"Through ICFH, we hope that the financial inclusion paradigm can evolve beyond access and focus more on resilience and well-being as tangible outcomes, particularly for the needs of grassroots communities, including women-owned MSMEs in rural areas and other underserved groups," said Aria Widyanto, Head of the Secretariat of the Indonesian Coalition for Financial Health. To date, Amartha has served more than 3.9 million women entrepreneurs in rural areas. This support helps partners build financial resilience, grow their businesses sustainably, and participate more actively in the household economy.

Subhasini Chandran, Senior Vice President, Social Impact, APEMEA, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, added, "Financial inclusion has traditionally been measured by how many people have access to financial services. As the global middle class continues to grow, we must ensure that this access leads to usage and resilience, which creates more opportunities for growth. This coalition and set of partners will play an important role in strengthening the financial health agenda for grassroots communities in Indonesia, and aligns well to Mastercard's newest commitment to connecting and protecting 500 million people and small businesses on their pathways to financial health."

In its implementation, ICFH will focus on three key priorities. First, Research & Evidence Generation, which involves developing a knowledge base and data on financial health that is relevant to the Indonesian context, gender-sensitive, and grounded in the realities of grassroots communities. Second, the Financial Health Innovation Hub, a collaborative platform to design, test, and scale inclusive financial innovations such as alternative credit scoring, open finance, embedded finance, and community-based financial services. Third, the Convening Platform, a cross-sector collaboration forum aimed at aligning agendas, building commitments, and driving concrete actions for inclusive growth.

ICFH will also develop several strategic initiatives, ranging from the Grassroots Financial Alliance to expand access to microfinance products among rural and women's communities, and Research & Shared Metrics to measure financial resilience, preparedness, and recovery, to Innovation Labs that serve as spaces for developing and scaling innovative models and solutions. The coalition will further promote Practitioner Learning & Peer Exchange and encourage a shift in narrative from asset accumulation alone toward financial readiness, life security, and economic resilience rooted in the lived experiences of women.

Through ICFH, Amartha and its partners aspire to become a global reference point in developing a financial health ecosystem that is relevant, collaborative, and sustainable. This initiative is also expected to strengthen the role of grassroots communities, particularly women-owned MSMEs, as an integral part of a more inclusive economic development agenda in Indonesia and across the region.

About Indonesian Coalition for Financial Health

The Indonesian Coalition for Financial Health (ICFH) is a joint initiative that brings together government institutions, the private sector, financial institutions, fintech companies, civil society organizations/NGOs, academics, investors, and global partners to strengthen the financial health of grassroots communities. ICFH focuses on financial health research, innovation incubation, the development of shared frameworks, and cross-sector collaboration to empower underserved communities, including women, micro-entrepreneurs, and smallholder farmers, in achieving sustainable financial well-being.

About Amartha Financial

Established in 2010 and known under the "Amartha" brand, Amartha Financial (PT Amartha Financial Group and its subsidiaries) provides comprehensive digital financial services designed to address the needs of communities and women-led MSMEs in more than 50,000 villages across Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and Bali Nusra, through the AmarthaFin application.

Amartha Financial comprises PT Amartha Mikro Fintek, a licensed productive financing provider; PT Amartha Warbler Finance, a licensed cash financing provider, both licensed and supervised by the Financial Services Authority (OJK); as well as PT Amartha Finansial Asia, a licensed electronic money provider (e-money) licensed and supervised by Bank Indonesia.

Through AmarthaFin, users can access working capital financing services, digital payments, PPOB, zakat distribution, as well as investment features that connect rural communities with national and global investors.

To date, Amartha has disbursed more than IDR 47 trillion in business capital to more than 4 million women-led MSMEs, to strengthen micro-entrepreneurship, create jobs, and drive more inclusive economic growth in Indonesia.

SOURCE Amartha Financial