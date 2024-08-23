Amazing Comfort and Versatility: The AutoFull M6 Gaming Chair Will Change How You Game

TOKYO, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're a gamer who spends a lot of time sitting, it's important to have a chair that offers both comfort and support.

AutoFull is a brand known from popular esports events, famous for its professional-grade gaming gear. They focus on creating ergonomic, comfortable chairs that support healthy posture. AutoFull sponsors top international teams, such as Rogue in 2021-2022.

AutoFull M6 Gaming Chair

AutoFull has launched its flagship product, the AutoFull M6, onto the international market. The AutoFull M6 Gaming Chair is designed specifically for gaming and long work sessions, giving you ergonomic support without sacrificing style.

Comfort All Year Round

The AutoFull M6 has a special cushion with both heating and ventilation options. On hot days, you can switch to ventilation mode. This feature helps maintain a seat temperature of around 26°C, ideal for human comfort, countering the overheating issues common with traditional leather gaming chairs. And on cold nights, you can use the heating mode. This helps maintain optimal body temperature, keeping limbs supple and responsive, thus enhancing gaming performance.You can easily adjust the settings to fit your needs, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Dynamic Tracking Lumbar Support for Everyone

The AutoFull M6 also features a lumbar support that helps prevent back pain. It can move up to 100mm forward and backward, and its height can be adjusted by 50mm, making it comfortable for people of different heights. Just turn the knob to position the pillow where it feels best, and enjoy continuous support that adapts to your movements.

6D Foldable Mechanical Armrests for All Types of Gaming

The chair's armrests can be adjusted in six different ways, keeping your arms comfortable whether you're using a keyboard and mouse, a controller, or a smartphone. The chair can recline from 90 to 160 degrees and comes with a retractable footrest.

On top of all these features, the AutoFull M6 is incredibly comfortable for long work sessions or just relaxing. You can lean back, pull out the footrest, and watch a movie in comfort that feels like a business-class seat. The cushion is supportive and bouncy, making this chair a great pick for anyone looking for the perfect gaming or work chair.

SOURCE AutoFull