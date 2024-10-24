Amazon is the most preferred global ad platform for consumers in Asia Pacific - Kantar Media Reactions 2024

YouTube remains the leading ad platform for marketers in 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantar reveals the retail media giant Amazon has claimed the top spot as most preferred ad platform among consumers in Asia Pacific, climbing three positions from last year. According to Kantar Media Reactions 2024, most consumers consider ads on Amazon to be trustworthy and innovative, viewing them as exceptionally relevant and useful, helping it achieve the top spot in five out of the eight APAC markets it is actively operating in. Interestingly, on the second spot in 2024, there is an exciting three-way tie on the second position between 3 global brands - Spotify, TikTok and Google.

Among APAC's marketers, YouTube leads the top of the charts again in 2024, while Amazon, despite being consumers' top choice, ranks seventh. This highlights while marketers tend to rely on trusted, well-established platforms with proven performance metrics, they should also be mindful of the evolving consumer preferences towards newer platforms like Amazon, TikTok and Spotify.

Kantar Media Reactions 2024 report uncovers the attitudes of consumers and marketers to ad platforms and channels. The annual study is based on interviews with 18,000 consumers in 27 markets and 1,000 senior marketers globally.

Top-ranking global media brands in Asia Pacific 2024

Consumers APAC Marketers APAC 1 Amazon (+3) 1 YouTube (No Change) 2 Spotify (+3), TikTok (+1), Google (-1) 2 Instagram (+1) 5 Snapchat (+2) 3 Google (-1)



4 Facebook (+2)



5 Netflix (Newly tracked in 2024)

Note: (x) refers to rank changes versus 2023

Amongst consumers, leading the charge for Retail Media Networks (RMN) in the APAC market, Amazon showed the most growth by rising three spots and dominated the ranking amid mounting competition reflecting similar sentiments from consumers globally. Similarly, Spotify, the only audio streaming brand known for its high-quality ads, also climbed three positions this year, showing strong growth alongside Amazon amongst the media brands.

Initially intended for the younger generation, TikTok has grown beyond that, onboarding users across various age groups with its fun and entertaining content, TikTok is the fastest growing brand in the past three years. While Google remains in the top two position as the most popular ad environment among consumers second year in a row. Snapchat secures the final spot in the top five rankings, thanks to its strong appeal to Gen Z, its emphasis on privacy, and its authentic content, which helps brands foster deeper connections with a highly engaged audience.

Top-ranking media channels in Asia Pacific

Consumers APAC Marketers APAC 1 Sponsored events (No Change) 1 Online video (-) 2 Out of home (No Change) 2 Social Media Stories (+4) 3 Digital Out of Home (+1) 3 Social media New Feeds (+5) 4 Magazine (-1) 4 Influencer Content (+5) 5 Point of sale Ads (No Change) 5 E-commerce ads (+2)

Note: (x) refers to rank changes versus 2023

This year's analysis reveals that offline touchpoints continues to dominate consumers' preferred channels with four out of five taking to top spots with sponsored events taking the lead again in 2024. The rest of the top five also comprises of channels that are experienced in-person, including out-of-home, digital out-of-home, magazine and point of sale.

Digital Out of Home (DOOH) has been growing ranks year-on-year in APAC. Recognized for its innovative and high-quality visual experiences, DOOH is transforming the way we think about outdoor advertising. Brands are leveraging the dynamic and creative potential of DOOH to break away from the static and repetitive nature of traditional out of home formats.

The overall rankings reveal that consumer preferences extend beyond just digital media, emphasizing the continued relevance of traditional media across Asia's diverse landscapes. Meanwhile, marketers show a clear preference for digital channels, with the notable rise of social media and influencer content marketing underscoring the growing focus on achieving higher reach and faster return on investment. This highlights the importance for marketers to review their potential in engaging with consumers through a blend of both traditional and digital media.

Trustworthy ads remains a key pillar to impact receptivity among marketers

Media Reactions 2024 results highlight YouTube, Instagram, and Google as standout platforms, recognized for their exceptional balance of trust and innovation. These platforms provide marketers with the confidence to deliver impactful campaigns in secure environments while also pushing the boundaries of creativity. TikTok retains its title as the most innovative platform for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting its ability to capture attention and drive engagement through cutting-edge content formats.

In terms of brand safety and data trust, Google, YouTube, and Instagram lead the way, offering marketers a secure and transparent space for their advertising efforts.

Jane Ng, General Manager, Kantar Insights Singapore, said: "The medium shapes the message, and marketers need to grasp the unique strengths of each platform to optimize budgets and craft effective campaigns. In Asia Pacific's rapidly evolving media landscape, marketers are pushing the creative boundaries to power more dynamic engagement, through digital out-of-home channels."

"We have observed a significant surge in marketers turning to social media and influencer content, while consumers continue to engage with a diverse range of advertising experiences across both offline and online channels. To drive stronger brand impact, marketers should leverage the right channel mix, where tailored content not only captures heightened attention but also enhances consumer receptivity for more meaningful engagement."

This year, consumers are increasingly positive towards ads, thanks to the normalization of new formats and marketers addressing oversaturation. Years of digital ad experimentation may be paying off, although divided attention across platforms also plays a role. Media owners need to innovate to stand out.

Our survey shows that most marketers plan to increase their spending on online video, TV streaming, and influencer content in 2025. This strategic shift has the potential to elevate the reputation of these channels, but marketers must continue to focus on creative quality and customization to enhance the consumer engagement.

While marketers have increasingly shifted to digital channels for their cost efficiency and broader reach, we recommend not underestimating the value of in-person media channels. These platforms still offer unique advantages in capturing consumer attention and fostering meaningful engagement. With the right blend of creative content and personalization, in-person channels can deliver impactful results, complementing digital strategies to enhance overall brand campaigns.

About Kantar – Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world's top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future.

About Media Reactions 2024: Kantar has been at the forefront of media experience and perception research for over 20 years. The Media Reactions 2024 Global report combines insights from both consumer and marketer studies to provide a comprehensive view of the current media landscape. This year's survey engaged around 1,000 marketing professionals from advertisers, agencies, and media companies worldwide, alongside 18,000 consumers across 27 markets (Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, mainland China, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, KSA (Saudi Arabia), Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam)

