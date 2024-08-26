Amber Group Recognized Among Singapore's Top 20 Fintech Startups

In a significant validation of its pioneering role in the fintech sector, Amber Group has been named among Singapore's Top 20 Fintech Startups by Fintech News Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group , a leading global digital asset company, has been recognized as one of Singapore's Top 20 Fintech Startups by Fintech News Singapore .

This accolade from a prominent industry publication underscores Amber Group's key role in Singapore's thriving fintech ecosystem. The recognition is particularly noteworthy given Singapore's dominant position in the ASEAN fintech space, where it is home to approximately 40% of all fintech companies in the region and attracts nearly 50% of total fintech funding across ASEAN.

Since its inception in 2017, Amber Group has been a category leader in digital finance, offering a suite of institutional-grade services, including:

Amber Premium Digital wealth management : Bespoke digital asset wealth solutions for high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

: Bespoke digital asset wealth solutions for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Asset Management : Sophisticated portfolio management services leveraging quantitative trading expertise to trade across the entire crypto asset universe.

: Sophisticated portfolio management services leveraging quantitative trading expertise to trade across the entire crypto asset universe. Advisory, Liquidity, Investment & Research : Comprehensive crypto-native solutions for innovative and frontier crypto projects.

: Comprehensive crypto-native solutions for innovative and frontier crypto projects. Infrastructure: Scalable, end-to-end infrastructure solutions for digital asset businesses.

In just seven years, Amber Group has catapulted to fintech unicorn status, earning the trust of over 2,000 institutions and attracting investment from top investors. Building on this momentum, the company recently launched "amber.ac", a Web3 accelerator program aimed at empowering visionary entrepreneurs at the convergence of crypto and AI.

"This recognition from Fintech News Singapore validates our team's unwavering commitment to innovation," said Michael Wu, Co-Founder & CEO of Amber Group. "As we continue to solidify Singapore's position as a global fintech hub, we're equally excited about fostering the next wave of industry disruptors through our amber.ac program. Our mission extends beyond our own success – we're dedicated to elevating the entire fintech landscape and look forward to driving further innovation in the sector."

For more information, visit ambergroup.io

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a global digital asset leader headquartered in Singapore. Since 2017, we've built full-stack solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets, offering end-to-end services including wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory, investing and infrastructure. Backed by top investors and with deep expertise in crypto and traditional markets, we leverage AI, blockchain and quantitative research to deliver personalized and cutting-edge solutions to help our global client base of HNW individuals, institutions, crypto funds, exchanges and projects optimize returns safely in any market conditions.

