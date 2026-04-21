Amber International Holding Limited to Report Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on April 28, 2026

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating globally as Amber Premium, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company's management team will host an earnings conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 (8:00 PM Singapore time).

Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759715&tp_key=74466dd863

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759715&tp_key=74466dd863 Toll Free (U.S.): 1-844-539-3703

1-844-539-3703 International: 1-412-652-1273

Telephone Replay

A replay will be available starting April 28, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET through May 12, 2026.

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 Replay PIN: 13760041

The earnings release and supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Investor Relations website at https://ir.ambr.io.

About Amber International Holding Limited

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating under the brand name "Amber Premium," is a global leading digital wealth management platform. As a private banking grade expert in digital wealth management and a subsidiary of Amber Group. Amber Premium is a trusted partner to high-net-worth individuals and leading institutions, delivering institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions. The firm is set to redefine the digital wealth management landscape, serving as a proven Nasdaq-listed gateway to digital assets. Learn more at www.ambr.io.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are hard to predict or control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products, nor a recommendation of any security, strategy, or index. Before making any investment decision, readers should conduct your own research and consult independent financial, legal, tax, and accounting advisers.

Media & Investor Contacts

In Asia:

Amber International Holding Limited

Media Relations Team

Phone: +65 6022 0228

E-mail: [email protected] | [email protected]

In the United States:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Amber Premium