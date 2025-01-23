AMCOR AND BERRY GLOBAL ANNOUNCE IMPORTANT MILESTONE TOWARDS TRANSACTION CLOSING

Joint Proxy Statement Filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Amcor and Berry Global Shareholder Meetings to take place on 25 February 2025

ZURICH and EVANSVILLE, Ind. , Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc ("Amcor") (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC) and Berry Global Group, Inc. ("Berry") (NYSE: BERY) today announce that an important milestone towards the completion of their previously announced all-stock transaction has been reached, with filing of the definitive joint proxy statement ("the Joint Proxy Statement') with the U.S. SEC. The Joint Proxy Statement includes notices of Amcor and Berry shareholder meetings that will both take place on Tuesday 25 February, 2025.

This transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses to create a global leader in consumer and healthcare packaging solutions, uniquely positioned to accelerate growth across a broader and scaled flexible film, containers, closures and dispensing packaging portfolio. The combined company will have significant opportunities to further refine the portfolio and leverage differentiated material science and innovation capabilities to revolutionize product development, and solve customers' and consumers' sustainability needs.

In addition, substantial value is expected to be created for both sets of shareholders through the delivery of $650 million in identified cost, growth and financial synergies1 and a stronger financial profile going forward, underpinned by accelerated volume and revenue growth, combined annual cash flow2 of over $3 billion and a commitment to an investment grade balance sheet. The combination is expected to deliver over 35% adjusted cash earnings per share accretion3 and enhance long-term shareholder valuation creation from 10-15% to 13-18% per annum through sustained higher earnings growth and continued annual dividend growth.

The transaction is unanimously recommended by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

The Joint Proxy Statement includes important information relevant to the transaction, including information about the shareholder meetings, how to vote and governance matters related to the combined company following completion of the transaction.

Summarized key dates are provided below:

Event Date4 Record date for both Berry and Amcor shareholders Friday, 17 January 2025 Definitive Joint Proxy Statement filed with the SEC Thursday, 23 January 2025 Amcor Extraordinary General Meeting Tuesday, 25 February 2025 Berry Special Meeting Tuesday, 25 February 2025 Expected transaction completion date Middle of calendar year 2025

Notes:

1. Estimated synergies of approximately $650 million of identified cost, growth and financial synergies by the end of the third year after consummation of the transaction, which includes approximately $530 million of annual run-rate pre-tax cost synergies, approximately $60 million of annual run-rate financial savings and approximately $60 million of annual run-rate pre-tax earnings benefit from growth synergies. Additionally, approximately $280 million of one-time cash benefits from working capital efficiencies are expected to be offset by approximately $280 million of expected pre-tax costs to achieve synergies 2. Defined as combined operating cash flow including run-rate synergies, after interest and tax, before capital expenditures. 3. Inclusive of run-rate impact of synergies by the end of the third year after consummation of the transaction and is relative to Amcor's LTM 30 September, 2024 standalone EPS. 4. Dates remain subject to change and reasonable notice of any such variation will be provided. No assurance can be given that completion will occur within this timeframe or at all.

About Amcor

Amcor plc is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains. The Company offers a range of innovative, differentiating flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly recyclable, reusable, lighter weight and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2024, 41,000 Amcor people generated $13.6 billion in annual sales from operations that span 212 locations in 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

About Berry

Berry is a global leader in innovative packaging solutions that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of over 34,000 global employees across more than 200 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this communication are measures of financial performance that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures include annual cash flow, adjusted cash earnings per share and certain cost, growth and financial synergies of the combined company post consummation of the transaction.

In arriving at these non-GAAP measures, Amcor excludes items that either have a non-recurring impact on the income statement or which, in the judgment of our management, are items that, either as a result of their nature or size, could, were they not singled out, potentially cause investors to extrapolate future performance from an improper base. These non-GAAP measures are presented for illustrative purposes only, contain a variety of adjustments, assumptions and preliminary estimates and are not necessarily indicative of what the combined company's actual results of operations or financial condition would be upon completion of the merger.

In the view of Amcor's management, the estimated synergies included in this communication were prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting the best available estimates and judgments of Amcor's management at the time of preparation and presented as of the time of preparation, to the best of Amcor's management's knowledge and belief, the expected course of action and the expected performance of the combined company. While presented with numerical specificity, the estimated synergies presented herein are subject to estimates and assumptions in many respects, inherently uncertain and, as a result, subject to interpretation. The estimates and assumptions used to prepare these estimated synergies may prove not to be appropriate for any number of reasons, including general economic conditions, trends in the packaging industry, including trends in capital spending, inventory and unit production, competition and the risks discussed under the sections entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Joint Proxy Statement. Such estimated synergies do not take into account any circumstances or events occurring after the date such information was prepared and also reflect assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, are not reported by all of Amcor's or Berry's competitors and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of Amcor's competitors given potential differences in the exact method of calculation.

