American Express and Singapore Airlines Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership with Enhanced Travel Privileges and KrisFlyer Miles Benefits

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Express and Singapore Airlines are excited to celebrate their 25 years of successful partnership by introducing new benefits to the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card that enhance the travel experience for Card Members. These updates include new benefits specifically for KrisFlyer redemption flights, making it easier to use miles for flights with Singapore Airlines. Additionally, Card Members will be able to earn more KrisFlyer miles on their purchases, bringing them closer to their next holiday destination and enriching their overall travel experience.

Left to Right: Mr. Marlin Brown, Singapore Country Manager, American Express and Mr. Bryan Koh, Divisional Vice President Loyalty Marketing, Singapore Airlines, celebrate 25 years of successful partnership

Starting 1 November 2024,[1] American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card Members will enjoy the following enhancements:

10,000 KrisFlyer Redemption Miles Voucher: Card Members will now receive a 10,000 KrisFlyer miles voucher upon paying their annual renewal membership fee, offering an immediate travel boost.

18,000 KrisFlyer Redemption Miles Voucher: Card Members who spend S$10,000 on eligible foreign currency purchases will be rewarded with an 18,000 KrisFlyer miles voucher, helping them reach their travel goals faster.

on eligible foreign currency purchases will be rewarded with an 18,000 KrisFlyer miles voucher, helping them reach their travel goals faster. Access to KrisFlyer Elite Gold accelerated upgrade eligibility by meeting a S$15,000 minimum spend, now including eligible flight bookings on flyscoot.com and the Scoot mobile app. [2]

minimum spend, now including eligible flight bookings on flyscoot.com and the Scoot mobile app. More ways to earn miles with the Singapore Airlines Group: Card Members can now earn 2 KrisFlyer miles for every S$1 spent with the Singapore Airlines Group including Scoot and Singapore Airlines phone bookings, increasing their ability to earn miles on various travel-related purchases.

In addition to these exciting new benefits, Card Members will continue to enjoy the following existing benefits:

1.2 KrisFlyer miles per S$1 spent on all other eligible purchases, allowing Card Members to earn miles on everyday spending.

spent on all other eligible purchases, allowing Card Members to earn miles on everyday spending. Earn KrisFlyer miles on Grab Singapore (excluding top-up charges).

A complimentary night's stay each year at participating Hilton Hotels, enhancing their travel experiences.

With these enhanced benefits, the annual membership fee for the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card will be S$365[3].

Mr. Marlin Brown, Singapore Country Manager, American Express, said, "American Express and Singapore Airlines has had a multi-faceted partnership over the last 25 years, working together on many products and services, including our highly successful consumer cobrand credit cards and sharing a mutual commitment to delivering differentiated value to our customers. As we reach another milestone, we are refreshing our offerings with more Singapore Airlines rewards, designed to enhance our Card Members' journey at every step. Our customers have a passion to explore and enjoy new experiences, and in partnership with Singapore Airlines, we are here to support their aspirations."

Mr. Bryan Koh, Divisional Vice President Loyalty Marketing, Singapore Airlines, said: "The Singapore Airlines' partnership with American Express brings about enhanced benefits and greater value for our KrisFlyer members, who can look forward to attractive mile-earning opportunities and reward privileges. This is part of KrisFlyer's commitment to continually enhance the benefits for our members, offering them more opportunities to enjoy their travel experience with us."

[1] Terms and Conditions apply. For more information about the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card, please visit go.amex/ascendterms [2] This only applies to first year new Card Members within 12 months of Card approval. [3] Before Goods and Services Tax

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com.sg and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpresssingapore, Instagram.com/American express, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

