American Express' Shop Small Returns for its Seventh Year to Celebrate and Support Local Businesses in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Express today announced the launch of its Shop Small campaign for the seventh year in Singapore, part of its global initiative to support local businesses.

From 4-31 August, eligible American Express Card Members who enrol in the Shop Small offer through the Amex app or website will receive S$3 back for every S$10 spent at approximately 3,600 participating businesses, up to five times[1].

Tai Chong Kok, a participating American Express Shop Small merchant.

Ms Sharon Chew, Vice President and General Manager, Head of Global Merchant Services Asia for American Express, said, "Every year, Shop Small brings our Card Members together to support the local businesses that help make Singapore's neighbourhoods and communities truly special. We hope Card Members will discover new local favourites while continuing to support the businesses they already know and love."

Over the last seven years, Shop Small has reflected American Express' ongoing commitment to backing local businesses in Singapore, helping to drive repeat visits, customer loyalty, and long-term value to merchants.

Mr Ham Weng Seng, third-generation owner of mooncake bakery Tai Chong Kok said, "We're proud to say that we've been in business since 1935, all the while keeping true to our traditional recipes and methods. At the same time, we've adapted to stay relevant, expanding our presence, investing in branding, and reaching out to new audiences.

We appreciate the support that our longstanding customers have given us, as well as the new customers that we've reached through initiatives like Shop Small."

About Shop Small

Shop Small is a national movement founded by American Express in 2010 in the US to ignite passion for small and local businesses, call attention to the valuable contributions they make to their communities and the economy and encourage shoppers to support them. Learn more at americanexpress.com.sg/shopsmall.

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

[1] Learn more about the offer at go.amex/shopsmallsg. Terms and conditions apply.

SOURCE American Express