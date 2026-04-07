AMEZCUA MARKS 20 YEARS WITH GLOBAL ROLLOUT OF GX-1 BIO-RESET SYSTEM

Kuala Lumpur hosts first launch as wellness technology brand expands into Middle East, Central Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International wellness technology brand Amezcua is marking its 20-year milestone with the global rollout of the GX-1 Bio-Reset System, a non-powered grounding mat designed to be used as part of everyday wellness routines.

The Kuala Lumpur launch signals the first phase of Amezcua's 2026 expansion across the Middle East, Central Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, regions experiencing accelerated growth in consumer-led, lifestyle-oriented wellbeing adoption.

Amezcua GX-1 Reset Mat is portable and convenient to use

Malaysia's wellness economy has been valued at approximately USD$31.8 billion, reflecting sustained consumer interest in lifestyle-driven wellbeing solutions according to the Global Wellness Institute, 2024.

Designed for daily use at home or at work, the GX-1 requires no electricity, charging, batteries, or powered connection. As a non-powered mat, it does not generate electrical current or emit signals. The system includes a conductive connection wire linking the primary mat to a secondary floor contact pad. The portable mat is intended to complement rest, recovery and overall wellbeing routines as part of broader lifestyle practices.

Amezcua is a wellness technology brand under QNET, a wellness and lifestyle focused direct selling company. This latest launch reflects the organisation's continued focus on accessible, nature-inspired wellness solutions.

"Over the past two decades, we have observed a global shift from reactive healthcare to proactive wellbeing," said Matthias Mildenborn, Chief Executive Officer of QNET. "The GX-1 reflects that transition by offering a simple, non-powered solution designed to integrate seamlessly into modern lifestyles without requiring additional digital dependency."

Grounding — sometimes referred to as "earthing" — is a wellness practice that continues to attract interest internationally. The GX-1 is developed under the guidance of the Amezcua Scientific Advisory Board, which includes experts in energy science and integrative health, including Professor Dr. Konstantin Korotkov, whose published work has explored bioelectrical and environmental interactions. (Korotkov, K.G., academic publications and Bio-Well research)

Amezcua emphasises responsible communication in the evolving wellness space and positions the GX-1 as a lifestyle wellness product and not a medical device.

Elena Khoo, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET, said transparency is essential as consumer literacy continues to grow. "The wellness sector is evolving rapidly, and consumers are increasingly discerning. Our responsibility is to communicate clearly that grounding is positioned as a complementary lifestyle practice, not a form of medical care or intervention. Transparency builds long-term trust."

Materials, Safety and Quality

The GX-1 is made with an electroconductive polyurethane (PU) upper layer and Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPE) foam for the base layer. Independent testing conducted by Bureau Veritas confirmed that the materials comply with the European Union's Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) chemical safety regulation, with no Substances of Very High Concern (SVHC) detected. The materials are hypoallergenic and safe for prolonged skin contact. The product is manufactured under an ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system and is positioned as a non-powered general wellness mat, not a medical device.

Product Formats and Everyday Use

The GX-1 is available as a pack of two: a large mat and a small mat. The large mat is designed for versatile use — for example, placed on a bed beneath a sheet, used on a chair or sofa, or used as a yoga mat as part of a personal wellbeing routine. The small mat is designed for portability, including use when seated during travel (such as flights) by placing it at the feet, or at a work desk. For users who want extended coverage, the two mats can be connected together to create a larger continuous grounding surface.

The product is available through the official QNET e-store and via authorised Independent Distributors in participating markets.

As Amezcua expands into new regions throughout 2026, the GX-1 launch signals the brand's continued focus on nature-inspired wellness technologies adapted for contemporary lifestyles.

For more information, visit www.amezcua.com.

About Amezcua

Founded in 2006, Amezcua is a global wellness technology brand focused on supporting how the human body interacts with modern living environments. Guided by nature-inspired energy science, Amezcua develops non-invasive lifestyle solutions designed to complement everyday wellbeing.

Backed by 20 years of focused innovation, ongoing research, and the guidance of its Scientific Advisory Board, Amezcua's ecosystem spans water, light, environment, and body-ground solutions. Its portfolio includes the Bio Disc, Bio Light, Chi Pendant, E-Guard X, and the GX-1 Bio-Reset System — powered by its proprietary Amezcua Resonance Technology (ART).

Amezcua continues to expand across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, positioning itself at the intersection of science, technology and accessible lifestyle wellness.

For more information, visit www.amezcua.com.

For further information kindly contact:

Diana Buxton, PR Manager

Mobile: +6017 325 0520

Email: [email protected]

Aryssa Fahmy, Associate PR Manager

Mobile: +6017 203 2750

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE QNET