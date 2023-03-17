AMKL 2023 Kuala Lumpur, DDPAI Enables vehicle-mounted image upgrade, co-creates smart transportation

SHENZHEN, China, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 16, 2023, DDPAI made a spectacular debut at Automechanika Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, showcasing its vehicle imaging visual AI technology, as well as smart cabin and smart transportation solutions designed specifically for the Malaysian market. This event attracted exhibitors and visitors from all over the world.

DDPAI has been deeply engaged in the industry of vehicle-mounted imaging technology for 10 years, and has released a number of best-selling intelligent dashcam products, focusing on automotive electronics and vehicular networking technology and solutions. In the past few years, DDPAI has carried out cooperation with various global brands, such as jointly launching Hicar on-board intelligent screen with Huawei, cooperating with Xiaopeng, Toyota and other companies to customize dashcams. These collaborations have been enabling intelligent upgrade of vehicle terminal, providing a new generation of vehicular networking and driver-assistance experience, and helping customers with digital transformation.

At the exhibition, DDPAI launched a new generation of intelligent cabin solutions with on-board intelligent screen as the core foundation, ADAS, DSM, 360 surround view and recorder as the visual perception components inside and outside the car, enabling the intelligent, entertaining and connected upgrade of the car cabin, bringing more comfortable and convenient driving experience for consumers. At the same time, in the smart transportation field, DDPAI combines 5G-V2X technology to upgrade intelligent vehicle-mounted terminals and build vehicle-road collaborative solutions through vehicle-road-cloud interconnection for digital management, thus facilitating the rapid development of this industry.

DDPAI participated in Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2023, aiming to communicate and cooperate with professionals and customers from all walks of life to explore the application of vehicle-mounted imaging technology. DDPAI will continue to be committed to providing customers with high-quality, innovative products and services to create an advanced future for smart transportation.

SOURCE DDPAI