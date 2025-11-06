AmMetLife Cultural Run 2025 Brings Malaysians Together in a Celebration of Culture, Unity, and Wellness

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmMetLife Cultural Run 2025 brought together close to 2,000 participants from all walks of life on Sunday at Padang Merbok, Kuala Lumpur, for a vibrant morning celebrating Malaysia's rich multicultural heritage through fitness, fun, and community spirit.

Organised by AmMetLife Insurance Berhad ("AmMetLife"), participants turned out in colourful traditional attire and experienced the beauty of Malaysia's cultural diversity while embracing an active lifestyle - one step at a time. The scenic 5km route through the heart of the city was filled with energy and enthusiasm, as runners, including families, community groups, AmMetLife employees, and even members from the special needs groups had come together to celebrate health, unity, and resilience.

CEO of AmMetLife, Rangam Bir said, "The AmMetLife Cultural Run is a reflection of what we believe in — bringing people together in the spirit of unity and wellness. Seeing participants from all walks of life, including our special guests from Pink Unity, Bikeisable and Incredible Warriors, running side by side truly embodies the Malaysia we are proud to be part of. At AmMetLife, our purpose is to help people live healthier and more confident lives, and this event is a wonderful reminder that we can achieve that when we move forward together."

The morning kicked off at 7:00am with the One Malaysia Drum Symphony performance, followed by a high-energy Zumba warm-up session that got the crowd moving. Participants were then flagged off at 7:30am by CEO of AmMetLife, Rangam Bir, Head of Digital & Affinity Marketing, Vivian Kishore Samuel, and the senior management team from AmMetLife and AmBank Group, marking the start of a colorful 5km journey through Kuala Lumpur's iconic Padang Merbok route.

Throughout the event, runners and their families enjoyed a series of exciting performances, including the Malaysian Drum Symphony, a lively Kids' Clown Show, and interactive sessions that kept the festive energy alive.

Adding to the fun, participants also took part in the Best Dressed Competition, showcasing creative interpretations of traditional wear from Malaysia's diverse cultures. Winners walked away with attractive prizes worth more than RM18,000 in value.

The event featured multiple lucky draw rounds, where participants stood a chance to win exciting prizes including a brand-new Modenas Kriss 110 motorcycle worth RM4, 200, fitness machines (treadmill, exercise bikes), home appliances (microwave, robot vacuum), gadgets (tablets, smartwatches), discount vouchers for running shoes from Brooks, shopping vouchers and more. The morning wrapped up with a final round of giveaways and a warm-down session, celebrating the shared achievement of every participant who crossed the finish line.

Families and friends who joined as supporters also enjoyed interactive booths, cultural showcases, and photo opportunities, making the event a truly inclusive celebration for all ages.

The AmMetLife Cultural Run 2025 was more than just a sporting event, it reflected the insurer's continued commitment to promoting holistic wellbeing, cultural appreciation, and community unity.

As AmMetLife continues its mission of helping Malaysians achieve more from life, the company remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that bring people together in celebration of health, culture, and togetherness.

About AmMetLife

AmMetLife Insurance Berhad (AmMetLife) is the strategic life-insurance partnership between AMMB Holdings Berhad (AmBank Group) and MetLife International Holdings LLC (MetLife). The joint venture offers a full suite of life assurance and wealth-protection solutions, delivered via AmBank/AmMetLife branches (200 + offices) and a nationwide agent network. The partnership leverages MetLife's global capabilities and AmBank's local reach to deliver modern, customer-centric protection solutions in Malaysia.

For further information on AmMetLife Insurance Berhad, please contact the Corporate Communications Department: [email protected]

SOURCE AmMet Life