Partnership to explore solutions connecting Amorepacific's skin science with HIGHER Corporation's medical aesthetics expertise

SEOUL, South Korea, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific Holdings announced that it signed a strategic investment agreement with HIGHER Corporation, a medical aesthetics company, to strengthen collaboration across beauty and medical aesthetics. Based on their respective core capabilities, the companies will explore next-generation beauty solutions that connect professional aesthetic treatments with everyday skincare.

Amorepacific Holdings Signs Strategic Investment Agreement with HIGHER Corporation on Beauty and Medical Aesthetics Collaboration (PRNewsfoto/Amorepacific Holdings)

Under the agreement, key areas of collaboration will include development and commercialization of medical aesthetics products including skin boosters, cosmeceuticals, and medical devices; development and distribution of post-treatment aftercare products through clinics and hospitals; and joint research on ingredients and materials supported by marketing initiatives. Drawing on HIGHER Corporation's global network of medical professionals and market expertise, along with Amorepacific's skin science and brand assets, the companies aim to develop integrated solutions that bridge professional treatments and daily skincare.

Sangmok Lee, CEO of Amorepacific Holdings Corp., said, "Since its founding, Amorepacific has introduced a wide range of beauty and wellness solutions grounded in skin science and innovative technologies. Through this partnership, we aim to bring together skin science and medical technology to develop innovative beauty solutions and deliver new experiences in the global beauty and medical aesthetics market."

In Yong Kim, CEO of HIGHER Corporation, said, "This partnership represents an important milestone for HIGHER Corporation and reinforces our commitment to advancing medical aesthetics through science-driven innovation. Together with Amorepacific's expertise in skin science, we look forward to further expanding the potential of HILO WAVE® while bridging clinical innovation and everyday skincare."

About Amorepacific

Amorepacific is Korea's leading beauty company, powered by a global portfolio of category‑defining skincare, makeup, haircare, and wellness brands. Rooted in pioneering research that began with Korea's first cosmetics lab, the company continues to shape the future of K‑beauty through bio‑driven, longevity‑focused innovation. www.apgroup.com

About HIGHER Corporation

Founded in 2021, HIGHER Corporation is a medical aesthetics company focused on developing science-driven injectable solutions through close collaboration with physicians and researchers worldwide. Its flagship brand, HILO WAVE®, is a Dual-HA collagen booster platform featuring the proprietary DHC® (Dual Hybrid Complex) technology, which combines high- and low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid to support skin remodeling. The brand has expanded into multiple international markets, including Korea, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam. www.highercorp.kr

SOURCE Amorepacific Holdings