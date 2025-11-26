Amos Food Group Shines at Central World Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

BANGKOK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amos Food Group brings festive excitement to Central World with a Disney-themed activation and limited-time pop-up at the mall's main entrance and Atrium from Nov 12 to Jan 4, 2026. The highlight was on November 25, when Co-founder & General Manager Elaine Wu joined the Central World Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Elaine Wu (second from left) attending the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Amos Xmas pop-up booth at Central World.

The ceremony, one of Bangko's major holiday events, gathered families, media, and visitors for music, performances, and the grand lighting of city's iconic Christmas tree. Amos Food Group participates as part of the mall's celebration, highlighting dedication to creating joyful, interactive, and memorable experiences.

The Disney-themed activation showcases a collaboration with Disney's Zootopia and presents creative gummy formats and festive displays that combine playful storytelling with delicious taste. Featured items include Biobor Active Probiotics Gummies, highlighting natural nutrients; ZOOTOPIA TOY * AMOS 4D GUMMY BLOCK, with interactive, collectible elements. The pop-up also highlights Peelerz, Amos's signature peelable gummies, known for their playful peelable design and juicy fruit flavors.

Through this collaboration and ongoing pop-up, Amos Food Group is strengthening its ties with Thai consumers while continuing its mission to deliver joyful, innovative candy experiences worldwide.

ABOUT AMOS FOOD GROUP

Amos Food Group, founded in 2004, is a global enterprise integrating candy & research, brand management. Aiming to be "the sweet messenger to the world", Amos Food is committed to providing a happy, sweet lifestyle for global consumers. Ranked No.66 of the 2025 Global Top 100 Candy companies by Candy Industry in the USA, Amos products are launched in 75+ countries.

There are two key themes embodied in the Group's brands: Happiness and Health.

Innovative candy brand Amos Sweets represents Happiness, led by Peelerz, whose unique peelable design and juicy fruit flavors have made it viral favorite on TikTok. Amos also reinvents gummies through the 4D Gummy series and playful innovations like TastySounds, letting users enjoy music through candy.

The nutraceutical gummy brand Biobor represents Health, offering gummies with natural ingredients and nutrients, free from artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, making nutrition enjoyable for all.

Amos Food Group has earned international recognition, including the Most Innovative New Product Awards (2023–2025) by National Confectioners Association in the USA, Superior Taste Awards by International Taste Institute in Brussels. Its products are available at major retailers and e-commerce platforms worldwide.

