Amplify Healthcare Documentation: New AI-Powered Clinical Workflow Solution Incorporating Dragon Medical Capabilities

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescribe Digital, a pioneering leader in healthcare technology, proudly introduces its AI-powered clinical documentation workflow solution, designed to elevate the efficiency of healthcare professionals grappling with the ever-increasing demands of accurate and timely clinical correspondence.

In response to the escalating pressures faced by healthcare providers to deliver vast quantities of precise clinical documentation in a timely manner, Prescribe Digital's new platform, Amplify+®, incorporates Nuance's Dragon Medical capabilities, recognised globally as top-rated speech-driven clinical documentation technology.

Prescribe Digital has supported clinicians with documentation in the healthcare industry for almost 20 years. This solution comes as a new arm to their support offering, providing clinicians and administrative staff with tools to help revolutionise workflows.

Key features and benefits of Amplify+®:

End-to-end AI-Powered efficiency: Amplify+® harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to streamline clinical documentation, ensuring accuracy and timeliness in healthcare correspondence.

Providing complete workflow alongside embedded speech recognition and Dragon Medical One: The Microsoft Azure-based platform, Amplify+®, utilises Dragon Medical One and integrated speech capabilities to provide healthcare professionals with advanced voice control that allow for more comprehensive and unified clinician and administrative staff correspondence.

Zero client installation: Amplify+® eliminates the need for client installations, allowing for a hassle-free and efficient onboarding process.

Pre-built PRSB templates: Incorporating a full template builder with pre-built PRSB templates for all outpatient departments.

Mark Frost, Managing Director at Prescribe Digital, said: "Having worked in the healthcare industry for almost 20 years, we understand the immense challenges faced by healthcare professionals in delivering accurate and timely clinical documentation. Running on Microsoft Azure, Amplify+® is not just a solution; it's a transformation in how healthcare workflows are managed, providing a seamless, integrated experience with the benefit of Dragon Medical and Dragon Medical One. Amplify+® is the answer to the increasing demand for efficient and accurate clinical correspondence."

Simon Wallace, Chief Clinical Information Officer at Microsoft, said: "Amplify+® incorporates Dragon Medical One and embedded speech recognition with workflow management. The two combined will empower healthcare professionals to manage clinical correspondence and to focus on what matters most – patient care."

For more information about how Amplify+® can help to transform your clinical correspondence – contact the Prescribe Digital Team.

Visit: www.prescribe-digital.com

Email: [email protected]

About Amplify+®:

The Amplify+® platform incorporates Dragon, speech recognition, offering a comprehensive clinical documentation solution to healthcare professionals.

About Prescribe Digital

Prescribe Digital has been an integral part of clinical correspondence workflows within the NHS and hospitals worldwide including Australia and New Zealand, since 2005.

Prescribe's solutions enable clinicians and administrative staff to maximise their time and do more of what matters – delivering patient care. For more information, visit www.prescribe-digital.com or www.linkedin.com/company/prescribe-digital/.

