AMZFAST to Unveil Next-Generation Display Portfolio at Computex 2026

Pushing the boundaries of gaming, smart entertainment, creator-focused and competitive esports displays with the latest technology for every gamer

TAIPEI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMZFAST announced plans to unveil its most ambitious display portfolio to date at Computex 2026. Staying true to the brand's founding commitment to bringing the latest display technology to mainstream gamers, the upcoming lineup spans OLED gaming, smart entertainment, creator-focused, and competitive esports display categories — each reflecting a new generation of performance, precision, and versatility.

The showcase will introduce several standout models, including a gaming display built on the latest fourth-generation OLED panel technology, a smart display platform with integrated entertainment functionality, and a new generation of esports-focused displays engineered for ultra-high-refresh competitive gaming.

The upcoming lineup reflects AMZFAST's broader vision of creating display experiences that move seamlessly across gaming, entertainment, and professional use.

"Display expectations are evolving rapidly across gaming, entertainment and productivity," said Leo NG, Assistant Regional Marketing Manager at AMZFAST. "At Computex 2026, we're showcasing how AMZFAST continues to push the frontier of display innovation — bringing the most advanced technology to every gamer and creator."

Upcoming Highlights:

A new Smart Series display platform integrating gaming and entertainment experiences — featuring built-in Google TV for instant access to streaming and apps the moment you power on

A gaming display built on the latest fourth-generation OLED panel technology — delivering true blacks and infinite contrast that redefine the visual experience for both gaming and entertainment

A major specification leap across the Curved Series — with 5K2K ultra-high resolution, UWQHD 240Hz, and 4K 160Hz models setting new benchmarks in resolution, refresh rate, and color accuracy to deliver a more immersive experience for gamers and creators alike

New esports-focused displays reaching industry-leading refresh rates of 380Hz and 400Hz — pushing competitive reaction speed and precision to new heights

The announcement follows continued momentum for AMZFAST's global expansion across North America, Europe, and Japan, alongside growing recognition within gaming and technology communities worldwide.

Additional product details, specifications, pricing, and regional availability will be announced during Computex 2026 in Taipei.

About AMZFAST

AMZFAST is a dedicated esports and gaming monitor brand under Express Luck Group, delivering immersive, high-performance visual experiences to gamers and professional users worldwide. Express Luck Group ranks among the world's Top 10 television exporters, with over 29 years of expertise in smart display manufacturing, five production centers across four continents, and a distribution network spanning more than 60 countries. Monthly production capacity exceeds 700,000 units, with all products manufactured under ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 quality standards and certified by major global authorities including CE, UL, FCC, TÜV, GS, ETL, and Energy Star.

The brand's latest ultra-wide curved flagship monitor was recognized with the Red Dot Design Award 2026. AMZFAST has also received recognition from several leading international design and technology organizations, including the CES Innovation Awards, IDPA Japan Design Award, MUSE Design Awards, London Design Awards, French Design Awards, and American Good Design Awards.

AMZFAST gaming displays feature refresh rates up to 400Hz, Fast IPS, OLED and VA panel technologies, Adaptive-Sync, AI-enhanced gaming tools, and comprehensive Eye Care solutions designed for both competitive gaming and immersive everyday use.

For more information, visit:

www.amzfast.net

SOURCE AMZFAST