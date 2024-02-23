An Extra Day, An Extra Getaway: Agoda Reveals Where Travelers are Heading This Leap Day

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled the top five most searched international destinations for the Gregorian calendar's extra day of the year, 29 February 2024. Travelers seem keen on making the most of the bonus 24 hours, with a strong preference for vibrant city escapes among Leap Day adventurers. Tokyo tops the list, followed by Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taipei.

The appeal of these destinations lies in their unique blend of culture, cuisine, and cutting-edge urban experiences, making them perfect picks for an extraordinary day out of the ordinary calendar cycle. These cosmopolitan cities with their juxtaposition of traditional and ultra-modern, culinary delights, and surprising pockets of nature each offer a distinct way to leap into the extra day with gusto.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply, at Agoda, shared, "Sometimes an extra day is all we need to cross an amazing destination off the travel bucket list. Leap Day offers a fantastic opportunity to step out of the usual routine and explore something or somewhere new, and it seems travelers are doing so by visiting some of Agoda's most popular searched destinations in Asia.. But no matter the day or destination, at Agoda we're always there to help travelers see the world for less."

Leap Day, observed every four years on February 29th, is an essential component of the Gregorian calendar, the most widely used calendar system today. This additional day is incorporated to keep the calendar in alignment with the Earth's revolutions around the Sun.

Top five searched international destinations for Leap Day 2024:

Tokyo Bangkok Singapore Hong Kong Taipei

