ANA & Mombetsu Partner to Offer Special Fares for Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR and Philippines

TOKYO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANA Akindo Co., Ltd., and Mombetsu City, Hokkaido, have officially launched a joint inbound tourism campaign spearheaded by All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. (ANA) to promote inbound tourism.

For a limited two-week period starting July 14, ANA will offer special promotional fares for travelers departing from Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR and the Philippines. Under this new initiative, travelers booking a combined itinerary to both Tokyo and Mombetsu can access exclusive fares, making the journey to Mombetsu more affordable than a standard flight to Tokyo alone.

Mombetsu, located in northern Hokkaido, has many undiscovered charms, including ice drift cruises in winter, fresh seafood from the Sea of Okhotsk, opportunities to encounter seals, and vast nature. Travelers can book stopovers (*1) in Tokyo exceeding 24 hours before heading north at no additional airfare cost (*2). This new offering allows travelers to connect the urban landscape of Tokyo with the serene charm of Mombetsu. This provides an opportunity to make a trip to Japan more fruitful and diverse.

Notes:

(*1) Stopover period: 24 hours or more

(*2) Consumption tax and service fees may apply for stopovers.

Special Fare Details

Applicable Period: July 14, 2026 - July 27, 2026

Target Markets: Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR and the Philippines

Fare:

- Singapore: SGD 815-

- Thailand: THB 20,165-

- Hong Kong SAR: HKD 3,694-

- The Philippines: USD 220-

Booking:

For reservations and details, please visit the official ANA websites:

- Singapore: https://www.ana.co.jp/en/sg/plan-book/promotions/mombetsu-promo/

- Thailand

Thai: https://www.ana.co.jp/th/th/plan-book/promotions/mombetsu-promo/

English: https://www.ana.co.jp/en/th/plan-book/promotions/mombetsu-promo/

- Hong Kong SAR

Cantonese: https://www.ana.co.jp/zh/hk/plan-book/promotions/mombetsu-promo/

English: https://www.ana.co.jp/en/hk/plan-book/promotions/mombetsu-promo/

- The Philippines: https://www.ana.co.jp/en/ph/plan-book/promotions/mombetsu-promo/

About ANA HOLDINGS INC.

Established in 2013, ANA HOLDINGS INC. (ANA HD) is the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 72 companies. The group includes full-service carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Peach Aviation Limited, the leading low-cost carrier in Japan.

For more information about ANA and ANA HD: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

All images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202607031975?p=images

SOURCE ANA Akindo Co., Ltd.