ANAESTHESIOLOGIST HERO, DOCTOR'S QUICK THINKING SAVES CYCLIST'S LIFE DURING LEKAS NIGHT RIDE 2023

Off-duty doctor's decisive action and collaboration with fellow physician-cyclists lead to a successful resuscitation and life-saving measures.

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extraordinary display of quick thinking and medical expertise, Dr. Shahridan Bin Mohd Fathil, an off-duty anaesthesiologist from Gleneagles Hospital Johor, played a pivotal role in saving a life during the LEKAS Night Ride 2023, a popular cycling event along the Lekas Highway.

On 21st October 2023, amidst 6,000 participants, Dr. Shahridan encountered a critical situation. A fellow cyclist had collapsed, and was receiving CPR from a first responder. Dr. Shahridan, initially hesitant to intervene as help was already present, made a crucial decision to assist, a choice that proved lifesaving.

Recognising a cardiac arrest, Dr. Shahridan swiftly joined the CPR efforts. Soon, Dr. Farihan, another physician-cyclist participating in the event, aided him. Their timely intervention was crucial as they waited for emergency response to arrive. Upon arrival of the ambulance, they were handed an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). The patient achieved a return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) after the initial shock from the AED and was to be transported to Hospital Tuanku Ja'afar Seremban.

Faced with another decision, Dr. Shahridan and Dr. Farihan chose to accompany the patient in the ambulance, a decision that became critical when the patient lost ROSC en route. Their continuous CPR efforts were vital under limiting conditions of the ambulance until reaching the hospital.

The patient was later transferred to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM for an emergency primary coronary intervention (PCI) and ICU admission. Thankfully, the patient recovered significantly, though with some memory impairment, and is currently under rehabilitation at the Ministry Of Health Rehab hospital in Cheras.

Dr. Shahridan also highlighted the importance of "The Chain of Survival" in cardiac arrest situations such as this. This chain is as follows:

Recognition and Activation of Emergency Response:

Immediate contact with emergency services upon identifying cardiac arrest. Early CPR:

Prompt CPR by trained individuals to maintain blood flow to the brain and vital organs. Rapid Defibrillation:

Use of AEDs to restore normal heart rhythm, enhancing survival chances. Advanced Life Support:

Medical interventions by professionals to stabilise heart function. Post Arrest Care:

Monitoring and supporting the patient's recovery post-cardiac arrest.

Dr. Shahridan's actions exemplify the critical role of medical knowledge and the presence of mind in emergency situations. His story is a testament to the life-saving power of swift and informed intervention.

About Gleneagles Hospital Johor (GHJ) Nestled just 20 minutes away from the Malaysia-Singapore Causeway, Gleneagles Hospital Johor stands as a 300-bed epitome of medical dedication. Its strategic location, paired with unparalleled clinical precision, establishes it as a beacon for both locals and international visitors in search of the finest in healthcare.

The hospital's state-of-the-art facilities, featuring among others the pioneering Da Vinci XI robotic surgery system and the nation's inaugural digital PET Scan, are steered by a constellation of passionate visionaries. These inspiring professionals, from experienced specialists to the deeply caring nursing staff, exude a warmth that transcends their professional roles, ensuring that every patient feels cherished and comforted.

Its closeness to the causeway further heightens its allure, attracting individuals from around the world eager to experience the harmonious blend of cutting-edge medical care and genuine human touch.

With its unwavering dedication to excellence, Gleneagles Hospital Johor consistently captures hearts, showcasing to the world the unique warmth and clinical excellence that defines Malaysian healthcare.

