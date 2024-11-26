Analytic Partners Recognized as a Leader in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions

Analytic Partners Placed Highest for Ability to Execute and Furthest for Completeness of Vision

MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners, the Commercial Intelligence company for insights-driven brands, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) Solutions. Analytic Partners is positioned highest in Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision.

Elevating Insights Beyond MMM and MTA

Analytic Partners' longstanding commitment to deliver insights and solutions extends well beyond Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) and MMM. Analytic Partners' Commercial Analytics solution integrates all factors driving performance outcomes – including finance, supply chain and other enterprise functions. This holistic, company-wide approach provides a forward-looking decisioning framework that brands rely on to measure both short-term and long-term impact, ensuring sustained growth.

GPS Enterprise: A Powerful Platform for Enabling Growth

Powered by the GPS Enterprise platform, Commercial Analytics combines data science and technology to deliver actionable insights that enable brands to make proactive, forward-looking commercial decisions. This end-to-end platform, informed by ROI Genome intelligence, ensures streamlined data management, application of advanced analytics and multi-objective optimizations to help brands meet their growth goals.

Recognition extends to Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for MMM Solutions

The recognition also extends beyond the Magic Quadrant™. In the accompanying Critical Capabilities report for MMM Solutions, Analytic Partners received the highest scores across all 8 Use Cases, including:

Highest score in Complex Marketing Analytics

Highest score in Business Scenario Planning

Highest score in Data Management

Highest score in Media Optimization

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables businesses to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

