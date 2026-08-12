Anchorpoint and HashKey Exchange Partner on HKDAP Beta Access

HashKey Exchange joins as a distribution partner to support the ecosystem development and wider adoption of HKDAP, the first regulated dollar stablecoin

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Exchange ("HashKey"), Hong Kong's largest* licensed digital asset exchange, and Anchorpoint Financial Limited ("Anchorpoint"), a Hong Kong-licensed stablecoin issuer, today announced that HashKey has joined HKDAP ("HKD At Par") Beta Access as a key authorised distributor. Through the partnership, HashKey will support access to HKDAP ("HKD At Par"), participating in its distribution, trading and related service support as Anchorpoint expands participation in the regulated HKD stablecoin ecosystem.

This collaboration marks a further step towards advancing the development of regulated HKD stablecoins in Hong Kong. By bringing together HashKey's advantages as a licensed digital asset trading platform - specifically in institutional market access, digital asset infrastructure, and Anchorpoint's issuance capabilities, both parties aim to support broader access to HKDAP and accelerate its integration into real-world financial and commercial applications.

Starting today, eligible institutions and professional investors will be able to access HKDAP through HashKey app platform and other supported channels as part of the ongoing Beta Access rollout. HashKey has also successfully completed its first HKDAP minting and redemption transaction with eligible clients, including seamless fiat on- and off-ramp capabilities between fiat currency and HKDAP. The transaction lays out the foundation for broader adoption and future commercial applications. Additional access channels and use cases will be introduced as operational readiness and market demand evolve, including expansion into additional markets and support for new cross-border payment and settlement applications.

Haiyang Ru, Chief Executive Officer at HashKey Exchange, stated, "Regulated HKD stablecoins have garnered significant market attention. HashKey will actively leverage its role as a platform connecting issuer, financial institutions, and market participants to provide compliant, secure, and convenient market access and circulation support for HKDAP. Through our collaboration with Anchorpoint, we look forward to supporting the growth of HKDAP and enabling new opportunities across payments, settlement and tokenised finance."

Dominic Maffei, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Anchorpoint, said, "As the regulated stablecoin ecosystem continues to develop, distribution will play an increasingly important role in connecting tokenised money with real-world users and applications. HashKey's institutional market expertise, strong presence across Asia and the Middle East, and understanding of regional market dynamics make them an ideal partner as we expand participation in the HKDAP ecosystem. Together, we will continue supporting broader adoption of regulated tokenised money across Hong Kong and the wider region."

As HKDAP Beta Access continues to expand, Anchorpoint and HashKey look forward to working with market participants across the digital asset, financial services and payments sectors to explore new applications for regulated digital money. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to building a trusted and interoperable ecosystem that supports innovation, adoption, and the long-term development of Hong Kong's digital financial infrastructure.

About HashKey Exchange

HashKey Exchange is a digital asset exchange under the listed company HashKey Holdings Limited (3887.HK), dedicated to setting new standards for virtual asset exchanges in terms of compliance, asset protection, and platform security. Hash Blockchain Limited (HashKey Exchange) is among the first batch of licensed retail virtual asset exchanges in Hong Kong. It has been approved by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to hold Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) and Type 7 (Providing Automated Trading Services) licenses under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, as well as the virtual asset trading platform operator license under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance, safely and compliantly operating a virtual asset trading platform. HashKey Exchange has obtained ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 27701 (Data Privacy) management system certifications. In compliance with relevant laws and regulations, HashKey Exchange does not provide services to users in Mainland China, the United States, and certain other jurisdictions.

*As of July 13, 2026, HashKey Exchange ranks 10th on CoinGecko and is the highest-ranked licensed virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong.

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About Anchorpoint

Anchorpoint Financial Limited is a subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (SCBHK) and a joint venture established by SCBHK, HKT, and Animoca Brands in February 2025. With the vision of utilising tokenised money to rewire and supplement existing financial infrastructure for the betterment of the real economy, the initial goal is to build and advance the regulated HKD stablecoin "HKDAP" to serve as a secure tokenised medium of exchange for digital economy and to facilitate international payments and capital flows. It is one of the first entities granted with a stablecoin issuer licence (licence number FRS01) by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority under the Stablecoins Ordinance in April 2026.

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SOURCE HashKey Exchange