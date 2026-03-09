Anchors Academy Expands with Junior Secondary Division and Co-Establishes Senior Secondary School with St Bees School UK

HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchors Academy, one of Hong Kong's premier private Kindergarten and Primary schools, proudly announces a major expansion of its educational offering with the extension to Junior Secondary for Years 7 to 9* (subject to Education Bureau registration and approval). The school also formed a strategic partnership with the UK's historic St Bees School to co-establish St Bees (Anchors) Sixth Form College* in Hong Kong. These pivotal developments formally complete a K-12, 15-year seamless educational pathway for children aged 2 to 18, enabling students to progress from kindergarten through to Primary and Secondary graduation within one coherent educational ecosystem.

Anchors Academy Extension to Junior Secondary in Yuen Long Campus St Bees School UK

Future-focused Junior Secondary (Year 7 to 9) - a Commitment to Continuous, Innovative Education

The Junior Secondary curriculum will be an integral part of the Anchors educational experience, continuing our unique blend of the Hong Kong curriculum and an international framework of the UK National Curriculum (Key Stage 3) while employing innovative teaching methodologies. By incorporating STEAM and future-ready skills, the curriculum ensures students develop mastery of interdisciplinary learnings and well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

"The launch of our Junior Secondary division is one critical piece in realising our long-held vision to be a true through-train school," said Ms. Carmen Choi, Executive Director and School Manager of Anchors International Education Group and Anchors Academy. "It allows us to guide and nurture students within one consistent, innovative learning community from their earliest years all the way to university preparation. We are building on our proven primary school foundation to create a secondary education experience that is both academically rigorous and future-proof."

Anchors Academy is purpose-designing a dedicated learning environment within its Yuen Long campus. The development includes refurbishing facilities to create science laboratory, ICT suite, and flexible learning spaces that encourage collaboration and hands-on project work.

St Bees (Anchors) Sixth Form College Hong Kong: Hong Kong-Led, UK-Proven Curriculum for Senior Secondary (Year 10 to 13), where Academic Excellence meets Innovation

Anchors Academy has entered into a strategic partnership with the historic St Bees School UK (founded in 1583) to establish St Bees (Anchors) Sixth Form College*, located in West Kowloon, Hong Kong.

St Bees brings a distinguished heritage of academic excellence, with a proven track record of graduates from its UK and China campuses gaining admission to top-tier universities worldwide, including the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, King's College London, University of Manchester, University of Hong Kong, University of Toronto, University of New South Wales, and many others.

Building on the strong foundation laid at Anchors Academy, the Sixth Form College adopts a student-centred approach with flexible teaching methodologies. Students may choose between the international stream, leading to IGCSE and GCE A-levels/ iAL qualifications, or the local stream, preparing for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) examination. The onboarding of former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Cambridge University in the School Board will ensure the school stays aligned with the highest standard possible. Students will have sample lectures embedded in their curriculum to allow in-depth understanding of university courses from top universities. Some of these courses will be provided by Cambridge or Oxford professors to give the most intriguing and rewarding experience to our students.

All Year 9 Anchors Academy students will progress to St Bees (Anchors) Sixth Form College upon completion of their junior secondary.

Mr. Danny Wang, Vice Chairman of St Bees School, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with Anchors Academy to bring a St Bees-inspired education to Hong Kong. Our shared commitment to academic rigour, character development, and innovative teaching makes this a natural alliance. We look forward to the development of school that will stand as a beacon of British-style international education in Asia."

Further details regarding St Bees (Anchors) Sixth Form College's curriculum and admission will be announced separately.

In Response to the Rising Demand for Quality Education, Anchors Academy Junior Secondary Division will Welcome Its First Cohort in September 2026*

The first cohort of Year 7 and Year 9 students is targeted to begin studies in September 2026*, with expression of interest now open. Interested families can register via the link or contact admissions office: [email protected].

Register your interest: https://forms.gle/4JB5YeoKuGgjKg2N6

The School eagerly welcomes students and families into the vibrant community of Anchors Academy.

*subject to Education Bureau's registration and approval

About Anchors International Education Group

For more than 25 years, Anchors International Education Group has been a leading private educational institution in Hong Kong dedicated to premium bilingual and international education. The group now operates three Anchors Kindergarten & International Nurseries in Tai Po and Fanling, and Anchors Academy and Anchors Academy Affiliated International Kindergarten cum Nursery in Yuen Long. Committed to nurturing future-ready innovators, the Group focuses on holistic development through a blend of academic excellence, character education, and pioneering pedagogical approaches like STEAM. The group's mission is to build a connected educational ecosystem that guides students from early childhood through to secondary graduation.

About Anchors Academy (www.anchorsacademy.edu.hk)

Anchors Academy is a premier private school located on the idyllic banks of the Kam Tin River in Hong Kong, operating an International Kindergarten cum Nursery and Primary School from Pre-Nursery to Year 9. The School delivers a dynamic bilingual, local-internationalised curriculum with a strong emphasis on inquiry-based and STEAM education. The school fosters curiosity, resilience, and collaborative problem-solving, preparing students to become agile learners and responsible global citizens. With the extension to Junior Secondary Year 7 to 9 and partnership with St Bees School UK, it will formally become a full K-12 through-train institution, providing a continuous, high-quality education for students.

School Address: 1 Ko Po Path, Kam Tin North, Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong

About St Bees School UK (www.stbeesschool.co.uk)

St Bees School is a distinguished co-educational independent day and boarding school nestled in the scenic landscape of West Cumbria, UK. With a rich history dating back to its founding in 1583, the school combines tradition with modern education to offer a holistic learning experience that prepares students for life beyond the classroom.

St Bees delivers a unique and well-rounded curriculum designed to develop confident, capable individuals. It places strong emphasis on both academic excellence and personal growth, encouraging pupils to explore their interests through a wide range of extracurricular activities. The school's proximity to the stunning Lake District provides exceptional opportunities for outdoor adventures, fostering resilience, teamwork, and a deep connection with nature.

Rated 'Good' by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI), St Bees prides itself on maintaining high standards of teaching and pastoral care. The school boasts a vibrant community and a proud alumni network known as the Old St. Beghians. Notably, the famous comedian and actor Rowan Atkinson—better known for his character Mr Bean—is among its distinguished former pupils.

Download the photos here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14JkX8SHweSeeE83bHNQM_CJi1L8eORIP?usp=sharing

Media Contact

Anchors International Education Group

Name: Sabrina Ma

Title: Group Senior Executive Manager

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.anchorsacademy.edu.hk

SOURCE Anchors Academy