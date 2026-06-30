Andaz Bali Launches First Kakao-Friends Theme Stay Experience in Southeast Asia

BALI, Indonesia, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andaz Bali, by Hyatt is excited to be the first hotel in Southeast Asia to introduce a collaboration featuring everyone's favorite KAKAO FRIENDS characters. Available from now, guests can immerse themselves in the vibrant and playful world of KAKAO FRIENDS with a stay in one of the two KAKAO FRIENDS-inspired Garden Pool Villas.

Couple enjoying coffee in Kakao Friends Garden Pool Villa at Andaz Bali, by Hyatt

The limited-time offer invites guests to indulge in a unique experience, blending the serene beauty of Andaz Bali with the fun and charm of KAKAO FRIENDS. The Garden Pool Villas will be designed with distinctive elements of KAKAO FRIENDS, with special in-room amenities such as KAKAO FRIENDS plushies, pool floaties, and bathrobes. Guests will enjoy not only the private comfort and luxury of the lush gardens but also an interactive adventure as they search for KAKAO FRIENDS characters throughout the resort.

The "KAKAO FRIENDS IN BALI" room package includes:

Daily breakfast at Village Square to start your mornings off right

Personalized butler service

Complimentary minibar and hand-selected welcome amenities

VIP airport transfer arrival with seamless in‑villa check‑in

$100 resort credit for spa or dining per stay to splurge

One-time rejuvenating spa journey for two at Shankha Spa, featuring a 60‑minute full‑body massage followed by your choice of a 30‑minute body scrub, facial, or hair treatment

This collaboration experience is perfect for couples, families, and KAKAO FRIENDS enthusiasts seeking an unforgettable escape where relaxation and adventure meet. The KAKAO FRIENDS stay offer is available for booking now. For reservations, visit andazbali.com or contact us directly at i[email protected].

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SOURCE Andaz Bali, by Hyatt