Andika Rama Makes Triumphant Comeback to Win TGR Asia Esports GT Championship 2025 as Indonesia Clinches Country Title

The Indonesian driver previously claimed the TGR Asia Esports GT Championship title in 2023

BANGKOK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) Asia Esports GT Championship 2025 concluded at Toyota Alive Space, Bangkok, where fifteen of Asia's top sim drivers from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand competed across three high-intensity races in Gran Turismo 7.

The championship kicked off with five striking livery designs, each representing the participating countries, bringing vibrancy and identity to the track.

On the podium, Andika Rama (champion), first runner-up Moreno Pratama and second runner-up Chong Kai Chang

In the individual category, Indonesia's Andika Rama claimed the top podium spot with a total of 74 points, demonstrating precision, focus, and adherence to his race strategy. First runner-up Moreno Pratama, also from Indonesia, finished with 62 points, while Malaysia's Chong Kai Chang secured second runner-up with 59 points.

With two drivers on the podium, Indonesia accumulated 169 points across Andika Rama, Farizi Pramaditya, and Moreno Pratama, clinching the Country Championship. Malaysia and Singapore followed in second and third place, earning 151 and 93 points respectively, highlighting consistent performance and strong teamwork over the three races.

Race Highlights

The Suzuka circuit set the tone for an electrifying opening race, with drivers pushing the GR Yaris through its iconic bends and high-speed straights. As the only circuit with wet conditions, the race difficulty was further elevated when an unexpectedly heavy downpour hit the track, turning every lap into a test of reflexes and composure. Drivers had to carefully select and manage their tire compounds, balancing grip and durability to navigate the slippery surfaces, while timing their pit stops strategically to maintain pace without losing precious seconds.

Malaysian frontrunner Taj Aiman seized an early lead, but the spotlight soon shifted to a fierce three-way battle as Andika Rama with Malaysia's Chong Kai Chang and Iqbal Suji, fought for the podium positions. Spectators were kept on edge as the trio fought corner-to-corner in the slick conditions.

In the final laps, Andika Rama executed a decisive charge to claim victory. Following closely behind were compatriot Moreno Pratama and Chong Kai Chang in second and third place respectively. Despite leading six out of seven laps, Taj Aiman slipped to fourth position after grappling with unfortunate tire issues, marking a dramatic Malaysian-to-Indonesian shift at the top of the results.

The Interlagos leg — the longest circuit yet at 21 laps, nearly three times the length of Suzuka — unfolded under a dramatic day-to-night transition, adding endurance-style complexity to the competition. This was also the first time in the Championship's history that a full team format race was introduced.

Each team fielded three drivers in the GR010 Hybrid and had to execute two compulsory driver swaps at any point in the race.

This flexible open format placed immense pressure on real-time calls: pitstop strategies, tire management, energy conservation, and maintaining pace as track conditions shifted.

Malaysia, led by opening driver Taj Aiman, established an early advantage, with Singapore's Fadtris Isa and the Indonesian team trailing close behind. Indonesia and Singapore demonstrated exceptional tire management, stretching their stints and minimising pitstops, while Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand cycled through more sets of tires — a choice that would shape the race's mid-section.

As dusk settled over the Interlagos at Lap 15, Malaysia seized the pit-stop window: Iqbal Suji, the team's third driver, rejoined the track just as Singapore and Indonesia pitted, reclaiming the lead. By Lap 16, the differing strategies had created a 17-second gap between Singapore and Malaysia.

Malaysia's carefully timed swaps and teamwork allowed them to extend their advantage in the final laps, ultimately securing first place. Indonesia's strategy and consistency through evolving conditions earned them second place, while Singapore held strong to claim third.

The final showdown at Watkins Glen unfolded over 14 intense laps, demanding razor-sharp precision and split-second decision-making. Racing in the GR Supra Race Car '19, Indonesia and Malaysia set the early pace, with Andika Rama continuing his momentum from Suzuka. The field remained incredibly tight, with nearly all drivers separated by less than a second from each other.

A bold early pitstop by the Malaysian team propelled them into the top three by Lap 9. But their strategy came at a cost — rapid tire degradation on the soft compounds forced an additional stop just three laps later to switch onto mediums, opening the door for Indonesia to fight their way back to leading positions.

Singapore's Fadtris Isa delivered one of the race's standout moments, climbing into second place and closing in on race leader Andika Rama. His charge briefly reshuffled the leaderboard and kept both Indonesia and Malaysia on alert.

In the final laps, Andika Rama's precise racecraft and disciplined strategy secured his second individual win of the night, with teammate Moreno Pratama crossing the line in second. Malaysia's Chong Kai Chang staged an impressive comeback of his own, climbing from seventh to third after his second pit stop — overtaking four competitors in a decisive late-race push to claim the final podium spot at Watkins Glen.

"This year's TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Asia Esports GT Championship showcased exactly what the TGR philosophy stands for," said Jaja Ishibashi, General Manager of Toyota Motor Asia. "Every racer pushed their limits, refined their approach, and demonstrated remarkable composure across changing conditions. Beyond the results, what stood out most was the collective commitment to improvement and teamwork. These are values that continue to drive GAZOO Racing forward."

Responding to his win at the championships — his second TGR Asia Esports GT Championship title since 2023, Andika Rama commented, "Winning the 2025 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Asia Esports GT Championship is the result of months of preparation and sticking to our race strategies, even as other teams pushed hard and made aggressive pit calls. We focused on refining our approach lap by lap, adjusting in real time while remaining true to our plan. Each corner, each tire change, and each overtaking decision was an opportunity to improve. Seeing our strategy pay off and being crowned Asia's champion again gives us an incredible sense of pride."

Echoing Andika Rama's sentiments, first runner-up Moreno Pratama added, "Competing against the top drivers in Asia was definitely a challenge. Every race tested my focus, adaptability, and determination. Teamwork was evident in every lap for every one of us. In such races, it is not just about speed, but about evolving and supporting one another. I'm proud to have pushed myself to the limit and to have earned a podium finish at the Asia Finals."

Following his strong performance, second runner-up Chong Kai Chang shared, "Finishing third is bittersweet. I came in aiming for the championship, but earning my first podium spot at the Asia Finals is still a meaningful achievement. Racing against Asia's best pushes me to keep improving, and I look forward to better accomplishments in my next races."

Special awards were also given in recognition of drivers' exceptional performances, with Andika Rama clinching Driver of the Day, Malaysia's Chong Kai Chang taking home Best Racecraft Driver and Singapore's Fadtris Isa winning Fastest Race Pace.

The positions were determined from cumulative points earned through finishing positions across all three races, with bonus points for the fastest laps in each of the three races. The top three individuals and teams each received a cash prize of USD 8,000, USD 4,500 and USD 3,000 respectively.

Appendix

Winners & Prizes

Individual Championship Winner Prize Name Points 1st Place USD 8,000 Andika Rama Maulana (IND) 74 2nd Place USD 4,500 Moreno Pratama (IND) 62 3rd Place USD 3,000 Chong Kai Chang (MY) 59 Country Championship 1st Place USD 8,000 Indonesia 169 2nd Place USD 4,500 Malaysia 151 3rd Place USD 3,000 Singapore 93 Special Awards Driver of the Day Andika Rama Maulana (IND) Best Racecraft Driver Chong Kai Chang (MY) Fastest Race Pace Fadtris Isa (SG)

Drivers

Country Drivers Thailand Thanaphat Pungphat Chaiyapat Lipikornkosol Akkrapon Meesanthea Malaysia Taj Izrin Aiman Iqbal Suji Chong Kai Chang Singapore Muhammad Fadtris Bin Isa Ethan Yoh Jarod Yikai Zulkifly Indonesia Moreno Pratama Farizi Pramaditya Andika Rama Maulana Philippines Victor Ancheta Enzo Ison Matthew Ang

Point System of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Asia Esports GT Championship

Award Individual Cumulative points over three races Country Total points of all (3) individual participants

representing the country, across three races

Races

Beyond the main championship, the 2025 Asia Finals weekend delivered a full spectrum of high-octane racing, featuring special exhibition events and fan activations that celebrate the diversity and spirit of the TGR community.

1. Pro-Am Exhibition Race (Media & Asia Finalists)

Circuit: Deep Forest Raceway

Car: GR Yaris

This unique format paired together media representatives from each market with Asia Finalists, blending journalistic curiosity with professional-level racing skill. Media participants will set qualifying times to determine grid positions, setting the stage for a thrilling collaboration between drivers and reporters.

2. Asia Esports Team Exhibition Race

Circuit: Race – Road Atlanta

Car: GR Supra Race Car'19

This exhibition race brought together 15 esports drivers from five leading Thai esports teams for an intense individual showdown on the virtual Road Atlanta circuit.

3. Time Attack Challenge

Fans on-site also had the opportunity to experience the racing simulators, setting their best lap times across multiple attempts for a taste of competitive virtual racing.

About the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Asia Esports GT Championship 2025

The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Asia Esports GT Championship 2025 is a regional online race, bringing together the region's top sim racers to pit their skills against each other in Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation®41 (PS4®) and PlayStation®51 (PS5®), using a curated line-up of Toyota GR performance models. As a premier regional esports tournament, it showcases the highest level of virtual racing talent across Asia.

Aligned with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's global vision, e-Motorsports has become a core pillar of TGR's motorsport activities — expanding the spirit of racing beyond the physical track. The championship serves as a platform to make motorsports more accessible, inclusive, and engaging for a broader audience, allowing fans and aspiring racers alike to experience the thrill, discipline, and Kaizen-driven mindset that define GAZOO Racing.

About TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR)

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) is TOYOTA's racing company where motorsports activities are a key pursuit of product development. Its ethos builds on a heritage of more than 60 years of excellence in "making ever-better cars". With this aim, the company takes into account feedback and learnings gained on tough racing roads under harsh environments to create the thrill and joy of racing Toyota GR cars for everyone.

About Toyota Motor Asia

Toyota Gazoo Racing Asia is the motorsports arm at Toyota Motor Asia [TMA], the regional corporate headquarters and subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation. TMA leads and supports the Asia region in sales and marketing activities, service parts, accessories and customer services, thus contributing to the overall development of auto industry and the growing economies in the region.

Toyota envisions the future mobility society to bring freedom of movement to all. Moving forward, Toyota will provide a diverse range of mobility services and transportation solutions to people around the world as we transform Toyota into a mobility company.

