ANDRITZ introduces comprehensive automation & digitalization solutions for the feed industry

SINGAPORE and BANGKOK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing on its group-wide expertise and experience, ANDRITZ is introducing a comprehensive portfolio of automation and digitalization solutions for the feed industry under its Metris digital platform. This continuously evolving, universally compatible platform supports operational efficiency, resilience, readiness and sustainability, and aims to allow for fully autonomous feed plant operations by 2027.

"The journey to autonomous operations is paved with bold steps of those who embrace every facet of automation and digitalization, turning challenges into opportunities for growth," said Sohail Nazari, Head of Automation & Digitalization, ANDRITZ Feed & Biofuel. "Combining expertise and state-of-the-art digital technologies, we never stand still and enable businesses to thrive. ANDRITZ will be with you every step of the way in your journey, ensuring your plant and your business never stand still."

Operational efficiency

With digital technologies for process optimization, asset management, operator training and knowledge management, ANDRITZ ensures a holistic, turnkey approach to feed processing. This enables feed producers to unlock their plants' full potential over the full lifecycle, enhancing profitability and reducing total cost of ownership. The use of ANDRITZ's Metris digital platform has led to throughput increases in the range of 7% to 16% in various industries.

Operational resilience

Protecting feed operations from cyber risks is crucial. With our in-house provider of cyber security solutions OTORIO, we ensure full visibility across all assets and operations on demand, effectively enabling IT-OT convergence and proactively mitigating digital risks to IEC 62443 standards.

Operational readiness

Simulation-based engineering has shortened ramp-up times in greenfield projects across various industries by up to 20% and significantly increased revenues through saved production losses. For the first time in the feed industry, ANDRITZ is offering full scale digital twin technology to enable virtual commissioning, allowing up to 90% of potential issues to be resolved before on-site commissioning.

Advancing sustainability

ANDRITZ automation & digitalization solutions have been instrumental in achieving reductions in specific energy consumption ranging from 3% to 17% across various industries. By proactively identifying malfunctions and maintaining asset integrity, they effectively minimize production disruptions and enhance sustainable operations.

Improving decision-making

In today's dynamic business environment, plant managers are always looking to transform complex operational data into actionable insights, while company management seeks robust data for planning and strategic decisions. ANDRITZ automation & digitalization solutions deliver tangible, measurable and replicable value as a basis for data-driven decisions.

Learn more about ANDRITZ's automation & digitalization solutions for the feed industry at VICTAM Asia 2024. Visit the ANDRITZ booth #H001.

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.

ANDRITZ FEED & BIOFUEL

ANDRITZ Feed & Biofuel is one of the world's leading suppliers of process solutions, technologies and services for the animal feed, aqua feed, pet food, and biofuel industries. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lowest possible total cost of ownership, while achieving the highest levels of safety, quality and control, from feedstock to final product.

