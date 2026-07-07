ANGEL Launches Whole-House Mini Water Softener and Faucet Water Purifier in Thailand, Transforming the Home Water Experience

ANGEL Introduces Whole-House Mini Water Softener and Faucet Water Purifier to the Thai Market, Delivering Efficient Solutions to Local Water Challenges

BANGKOK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL Group has launched two new water treatment solutions in Thailand: the ANGEL Whole-House Mini Water Softener and the ANGEL Faucet Water Purifier. Developed to address common local water issues such as hard water and impurities, the products provide Thai households with convenient, efficient, and reliable water solutions. Both are available separately through HomePro and supported by installation and after-sales services from ANGEL's local trusted partner, Mazuma.

Designed for compact homes, the Whole-House Mini Water Softener features a split-body structure with a height of less than 44 cm, making installation easier in both new homes and renovation projects. It includes a DIY Adjustable Softened Water Mode, allowing users to customize water hardness while maintaining strong water flow of up to 25 L/min.

The system combines ANGEL's dual enhanced softening system with a proprietary flat water distribution structure, achieving up to 99.8% softening efficiency while reducing salt and water consumption. A patented Smart Control Valve automatically optimizes regeneration based on household water usage, while high-performance DuPont resin delivers stable, long-lasting performance. By reducing hard water minerals, the system helps keep skin and hair softer, protects household appliances from scale buildup, and improves overall comfort in daily life.

The ANGEL Faucet Water Purifier features an 8-stage powerful filtration system integrated with patented APCM antimicrobial technology. This system achieves a 99.99% physical antimicrobial rate and offers effective protection against contaminants, including ESKAPE superbacteria. It effectively removes sediment, rust, residual chlorine, odors, and other contaminants using a washable ceramic filter and Carbon-Fiber Ultrafiltration technology. Users can easily switch between raw water and filtration modes, while the 1 L/min flow rate provides sufficient filtered water for cooking and everyday kitchen use.

About ANGEL

Founded in 1987, ANGEL Group is committed to becoming a global leader in water purification and drinking water solutions through continuous innovation. Over the past three decades, the company has delivered safe, healthy, and thoughtfully designed water solutions to consumers worldwide. ANGEL holds 11 internationally recognized certifications, including NSF, UL, TÜV, SGS, CSA, and HALAL, meeting standards for quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.

SOURCE ANGEL Group