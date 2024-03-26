ANICAV Promotes Sustainability and Wellbeing with Veganism with Legumes from Europe project

SYDNEY, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legumes from Europe project, promoted by ANICAV, aims to boost consumption in Australia of high-quality canned legumes from the "Old Continent". Among the many objectives, improving environmental sustainability and personal well-being and protecting the planet are paramount; issues which now attract more attention than ever.

Chickpeas and spinach

Thanks to production cycles that comply with strict European Union food industry regulations, each phase of the process has a single purpose: to guarantee the best quality Legumes from Europe. Chickpeas, beans, lentils and peas are all checked from their arrival in the plant right through to labelling and distribution, guaranteeing a product with the high nutritional values that are increasingly important in many diets, including veganism.

In a world of heightened interest in sustainability, personal wellbeing and protecting the planet, going vegan is not simply about food choices but means embracing a lifestyle that encourages respect for animals, healthy living, and environmental sustainability. Therefore, canned legumes, which are rich in protein, fibre and nutrients, are an alternative that is not only "good" for humans but also for nature.

The Legumes from Europe project wants to raise awareness in Australia about the importance of veganism and the convenience of canned legumes for vegan and vegetarian consumers, and those seeking to reduce their meat consumption.

Legumes are rich in fibre (both soluble and insoluble), mineral salts, iron, zinc and calcium, and they contain appreciable amounts of B vitamins, whilst also being low in fat. They are a filling and healthy food which can protect intestinal functions, slow down the absorption of sugars and fats and help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

It's also important to note their versatility. Canned legumes lend themselves to a variety of dishes and cuisines. Chickpeas, beans, peas and lentils can be used in a variety of creative ways to prepare tasty soups, colourful salads, hot (or even cold) stews and main dishes, but also elegant finger food to nibble with an aperitif, and even excellent desserts, including vegan ones.

Furthermore, they are of guaranteed benefit to the environment, playing a crucial role in sustainability.

Legumes have a lower ecological footprint than meat production, they can be grown sustainably, reducing the overall environmental impact of food production, and have an improving action on the soil. Many legumes contain a symbiotic bacterium, Rhizobium leguminosarum, which fixes atmospheric nitrogen in easily assimilated forms and is thus able to improve the fertility of the soil.

In short, they are a superfood, capable of enhancing the flavour of every dish, allowing consumers to explore new flavours and satisfy their culinary preferences, while offering a wide range of benefits for everyone.

