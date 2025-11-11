Anker Powers Up 11.11 with Cutting-Edge Audio, Charging, and Smart Home Devices at Special Promotion Prices

Anker brings its biggest lineup of smart tech innovations and unbeatable deals this 11.11, featuring exclusive offers across its premium charging, audio, and smart home brands

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the biggest shopping festival of the year approaches, Anker Innovations is bringing irresistible deals for tech lovers this 11.11. Whether you're upgrading your daily essentials or finding the perfect gift for someone special, the Anker 11.11 Mega Sale is your chance to enjoy incredible discounts across Anker's family of brands, from premium charging solutions to smart home and audio innovations.

Sound Refined, Noise Canceled – soundcore R60i NC

If you're looking for powerful sound without the hefty price tag, the soundcore R60i NC is the everyday essential you don't want to miss this 11.11. Combining Hi-Res Audio with LDAC and real-time adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (up to -52dB), it delivers crisp, detailed sound while keeping distractions at bay, making it perfect for work, travel, or study sessions. Its 11mm titanium-coated drivers enhance bass depth and clarity, while AI-enhanced microphones ensure crystal-clear calls wherever you are. Built for those who live life on the go, it also supports AI translation in over 100 languages, dual-device connectivity, and offers up to 50 hours of total playtime with fast charging. Sleek, smart, and packed with performance, the soundcore R60i NC lets you enjoy studio-quality sound at an unbeatable value.

This 11.11, make it yours for only SGD69, exclusively via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Noise Off. Sleep On – soundcore Sleep A30

If you've ever struggled to fall asleep through city noise or a partner's snores, the soundcore Sleep A30 might just be your new bedtime essential. Designed to create the perfect sleep environment, it combines Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Passive Noise Cancellation (PNC) to block out unwanted sounds and lull you into uninterrupted rest. The Sleep A30 also features adaptive snore masking technology that intelligently detects and neutralizes snoring frequencies in real-time, so you can stay comfortably asleep all night. For those whose minds race at bedtime, its AI-powered brainwave audio helps calm your thoughts through soothing soundscapes designed to guide you into deeper relaxation. Lightweight and 7% slimmer than its predecessor, the Sleep A30 fits snugly even for side sleepers, while its 9-hour battery life (and up to 45 hours with the charging case) ensures it lasts through the night.

This 11.11, experience the sound of silence with the soundcore Sleep A30, available at a special promotional price of SGD269, with a gift exclusively via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Power That Works As Hard As You Do – Anker Laptop Powerbank (A1695)

If you're always running between flights, meetings, or weekend getaways, the Anker Laptop Powerbank (A1695) is your ultimate travel companion. Compact yet powerful, it packs a 25,000mAh battery with 165W 4-port fast charging, enough to charge four devices at once, from your MacBook Air (M3) to your smartphone or tablet. Two built-in USB-C cables, one short and one 70cm retractable, give you cord-free convenience while keeping your setup neat on the go. A smart TFT color screen provides real-time charging data, while animated emojis add a touch of fun to every top-up. Flight-friendly and designed for multitaskers, this "carry-on power station" can recharge an iPhone 16 up to 4.5 times or a MacBook Air (M3) 1.3 times, perfect for those who power through travel days.

This 11.11, stay fully charged wherever life takes you with the Anker Laptop Powerbank, available at a special promotional price of SGD139, exclusively via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Charge Faster, Travel Lighter – Anker Nano Retractable Powerbank (A1638)

Designed for those who live life untethered, the Anker Nano Retractable Powerbank (A1638) makes powering up effortless wherever you are. Featuring a 70cm Ultra-Long retractable cable, it stretches comfortably across desks, car armrests, or airplane trays, then retracts neatly for a clutter-free carry. Despite its compact 10,000mAh build, it delivers up to 45W max fast charging with PPS 2.0, capable of bringing your iPhone 16 Pro to 50% in just 27 minutes. Three ports (2× USB-C and 1× USB-A) let you charge multiple devices at once, while a smart TFT display keeps you informed of battery and charging status at a glance. Sleek, portable, and available in Black, White, Blue, and Pink, it's the perfect all-day essential for those constantly on the move.

This 11.11, enjoy fast, flexible charging on demand with the Anker Nano Retractable Powerbank for only SGD74.99, exclusively via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Wireless Power, Unplugged – Anker Nano Wireless Powerbank (A1665)

For those who prefer to ditch the cables, the Anker Nano Wireless Powerbank (A1665) offers the perfect blend of convenience and speed. Roughly the size of a credit card, this ultra-slim charger delivers 15W Qi2 Ultra-Fast Wireless Charging for the iPhone 12–16 series, with performance comparable to the original MagSafe. When you need extra speed, its 20W wired input/output ensures quick top-ups through cable. Engineered for safety, it features smart temperature control that keeps the back shell below 40°C, automatically adjusting power to prevent overheating. Sleek, pocketable, and ready for anywhere from concerts to commutes, this powerbank keeps your iPhone charged without the tangle.

This 11.11, experience next-gen wireless convenience with the Anker Nano Wireless Powerbank at a special price of SGD84.99, exclusively via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Charge on the Road – Anker Nano Retractable Car Charger (A2738)

For those always on the road, the Anker Nano Retractable Car Charger (A2738) makes charging while driving smoother than ever. Designed with a tangle-free retractable cable, it keeps your car organized while delivering up to 75W total output across dual ports for fast, efficient charging. Whether you're powering up a smartphone, tablet, or navigation device, Anker ActiveShield™ 2.0 ensures safety with real-time temperature monitoring for peace of mind on every drive. Compact, clutter-free, and available in Grey, it's the perfect match for your car's modern interior.

This 11.11, stay powered through every journey with the Anker Nano Retractable Car Charger at only SGD34.99, available via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Power Meets Portability – Anker Nano 45W Charger (A2692)

At home or in the office, the Anker Nano 45W Charger (A2692) combines speed and safety in a pocket-sized design. Powered by PowerIQ™ 3.0 and PPS with Samsung Super-Fast Charging 2.0 support, it intelligently adjusts output to deliver the fastest charge possible for a wide range of devices. Its compact build and foldable plug make it easy to pack and carry, while Anker ActiveShield™ 3.0 performs over 6 million temperature checks per day to ensure reliable, cool operation. Available in Black and White, it's the ideal solution for charging smartphones, tablets, and laptops efficiently without taking up space.

This 11.11, upgrade your charging setup with the Anker Nano 45W Charger for only SGD34.99, exclusively via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

Conquer Every Mess, Live Barefoot Free – eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E25 & E28

For those looking to take the hassle out of home cleaning, the eufy Omni E25 and E28 deliver powerful, hands-free performance in one smart package. Both devices feature 20,000 Pa Turbo Suction, the HydroJet™ Self-Cleaning Mopping System, and DuoSpiral™ Anti-Tangle Brushes, ensuring carpets and hard floors are thoroughly cleaned with minimal maintenance. Smart navigation and full compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant make operating your vacuum effortless.

The eufy Omni E28 goes a step further with FlexiOne™ technology, featuring a detachable portable deep cleaner for tackling spills and stains on stairs, sofas, and carpets, and a CornerRover Arm™ that reaches tight corners other vacuums may miss. The eufy Omni E25 is designed for long-lasting convenience with its CornerRover™ Side Brush for edge and corner cleaning and an All-in-One Station that auto-empties, washes, dries, refills, and dispenses detergent, providing up to 68 days of hands-free maintenance, and is designed without the detachable portable deep cleaner.

This 11.11, experience total cleaning freedom with the eufy Omni E25 and E28 at special promotional prices of SGD899 and SGD999 respectively, exclusively via Anker's official Shopee and Lazada stores.

