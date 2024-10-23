Anker SOLIX: Premium Energy Storage Solutions Fully Available in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia , Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker SOLIX, a leader in innovative energy storage solutions, has announced that its flagship Anker SOLIX X1 AC-Coupled energy storage solution is commercially available in Australia from today, offering Australians an affordable and sustainable energy solution for their homes and businesses.

The product which made its debut at the All Energy Australia Expo last year has since completed rigorous testing and has earned both CEC certification and a C5-M anti-corrosion rating, ensuring it exceeds the highest industry standards and stands up to Australia's challenging climate.

Designed to fit seamlessly into a home or business the SOLIX X1 is compact (only 15cm deep) and lightweight, and easily installed without the need for special installation tools. With its 3kW to 36kW power output and 5kWh to 180kWh energy capacity, its modular system offers flexibility to suit the needs of both residential and commercial applications alike.

The SOLIX X1 will keep an entire building powered during an outage, providing peace of mind during a storm, blackout or outage. Through its extensive storage, customers can choose to use the SOLIX X1 and go off the grid during peak times to avoid higher energy costs. The X1 is equipped to deal with Australia's extreme weather and temperatures and comes with a 10-year warranty.

The launch of the SOLIX X1 is perfectly timed to reap the benefits of Australia's renewable energy push and net zero commitments. With the NSW Government set to launch its solar battery rebate scheme from November 1st, Gaspar Xie, General Manager of Anker Innovations ANZ believes this is the perfect time for Anker to be entering the market.

"With the NSW Government's rebate scheme on the horizon and the increasing demand for energy independence, the SOLIX X1 is poised to help more Australians take control of their energy use. Through our channel partners and installers, the SOLIX X1 will be accessible across the nation, helping households and businesses adopt clean, reliable energy solutions," said Gaspar Xie.

Built for Australia

In the Australian market, the Anker SOLIX X1 energy storage system stands out for its exceptional corrosion resistance, particularly suited to Australia's diverse geography and climate conditions. The Anker SOLIX X1 system has undergone a rigorous 1000-hour neutral salt spray test, surpassing the industry standard of 480 hours, achieving a C5-M anti-corrosion rating. This superior resistance is achieved through the use of high-quality galvanised steel, galvanised nickel fasteners, and a specialised powder coating process, which together ensure the product's resilience in extreme conditions.

Unlike some lower anti-corrosion rated products that are limited to urban or industrial settings, the Anker SOLIX X1 system can be confidently installed in coastal and offshore areas without the worry of corrosion.

Whilst it might be a new player in the home energy market, the Anker brand has a long and successful history in Australia for its portable power solutions and consumer brands.

"As a leader in battery and charging solutions, Anker has built a trusted reputation in Australia for portable power offerings. Our SOLIX X1 home energy storage solution is a natural evolution of the brand, bringing our knowledge and expertise to the Australian renewable home energy industry to benefit Aussie households and businesses," added Gaspar Xie.

At the AEA Expo this week, Anker also unveiled a series of new SOLIX products - expanding its ecosystem and providing premium products for consumers. These included:

Anker SOLIX F3800 - A high-powered and portable all-in-one power station that can power your appliances and devices at home, or on the road including EVs.

Anker SOLIX C800 Plus - A long-lasting portable power station capable of powering up to 10 appliances at once, perfect for camping and off-road and off-grid adventures.

Anker SOLIX PS200 Portable Solar Panel - A foldable solar panel, designed to take with you to further power your appliances. With four angles to increase sunlight absorption and monocrystalline solar cells for higher energy conversion.

The SOLIX ecosystem provides a range of adaptable renewable energy solutions for Australians and further cements Anker's commitment to provide premium and reliable sustainable energy products. Learn more about Anker SOLIX at https://www.ankersolix.com/au/x1-energy-storage-system-hes.

SOURCE Anker SOLIX