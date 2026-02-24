Anker Unveils Game-Changing Smart Display Charging Lineup in Malaysia, Cementing Its Status as the World's No.1 Charging Brand

Award-Winning Intelligent Design Makes Charging Fast, Safe, Smart, Across All Devices, All Visible in 1 Screen

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, world's No.1[1] global leader in charging technology, is proud to unveil its latest smart charging lineup in Malaysia, led by the Anker Prime Smart Display Charger (160W) (A2687 ), the brand's most advanced and intelligent charger to date. Recognised as a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree for its groundbreaking design and performance, the charger embodies Anker's mission, captured in its slogan "See your power, Trust your Charge," to help users charge everything faster across devices.

Building on this achievement, Anker's new lineup introduces the Anker Nano Smart Display Charger (100W) (A121B) , offering intelligent power management and a seamless multi-device charging experience. The lineup also includes other Anker solutions, including the Anker Nano Smart Display Charger (140W)(A2697) and the Anker Prime Powerbanks 300W (A110A) and 220W (A110B) variants, while the Anker Nano Laptop Powerbank (165W)(A1695) from the existing portfolio, featuring a short and retractable USB‑C cable and TFT colour display, continues to provide reliable portable power. Together, these solutions make charging faster, simpler, safer, and more intuitive for creators, students, families, and professionals at home, in the office, or on the go.

Anker Prime Smart Display Charger (160W) (A2687) - Flagship Fast Charging with 160W Triple USB-C Ports

Whether catching up on emails, powering multiple devices on a weekend getaway, or topping up your laptop and tablet between meetings, the Anker Prime Smart Display Charger (160W) (A2687) makes charging effortless. This palm-sized powerhouse features three USB-C ports with a total output of 160W, intelligently distributing power with PowerIQ™ 5.0 Technology (AI-powered charging optimisation) for optimal efficiency. A real-time display shows output, temperature, and charging status at a glance, keeping users informed and in control.

At just 220 grams and 43% smaller than Apple's 140W charger, this ultra-compact, AirPods-sized charger fits neatly on a desk, in a backpack, or next to your bedside. Powered by PowerIQ™ 5.0 Technology (AI-powered charging optimisation) and supported by ActiveShield™ 4.0, the charger ensures devices stay cool and protected, while Anker power bank compatibility enables up to 150W output for faster charging. Recognised by CES 2026 for innovation and design, the charger exemplifies Anker's expertise in creating intelligent, safe, and interactive charging solutions.

Anker Nano Smart Display Charger (100W) (A121B) - Smart Multi-Port Charging for Every Device

For those powering multiple devices at home, at the office, or on a weekend getaway, the Anker Nano Smart Display Charger (100W) (A121B) delivers consistent, high-power performance. Its triple-port design provides 100W continuous output that remains stable even after 50 minutes of continuous use, ensuring laptops, tablets, and phones charge efficiently without downclocking. AI-driven power distribution intelligently balances energy across ports, including optimised 95W + 5W combinations, which ensures optimal charging efficiency when charging a high-demand device, like a laptop, alongside smaller gadgets such as a phone, earbuds, or smartwatch. This prevents overloading or overheating smaller devices while keeping all devices charged quickly and safely. The charger also supports Xiaomi's 90W fast charging protocol for compatible devices.

A real-time display keeps users informed of output, port activity, and temperature, while dual GaN chips with ActiveShield 3.0 intelligent temperature control maintain safe operating conditions. Compact, lightweight, and equipped with foldable prongs, the charger offers stable, versatile charging wherever it's needed.

Availability

The Anker Prime Smart Display Charger (160W)(A2687) is available at MYR 489, and the Anker Nano Smart Display Charger (100W) (A121B) is available at MYR 229 from 25 February 2026. Customers can purchase the chargers at leading electronics and lifestyle retailers, including Anker's official e-commerce channels on Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop.

The product unveiling reinforces Anker's leadership as the world's no.1 charging brand and celebrates the Anker Prime Smart Display Charger (160W)(A2687)'s recognition at CES 2026. By combining award-winning design, intelligent power management, and versatile performance, Anker continues to set the standard for fast, safe, smart, and seamless charging across all devices, reflecting the brand's commitment to helping users charge everything faster, reliably, and intuitively.

[1] Data source: Euromonitor International(Shanghai) Co.,Ltd., measured in terms of retail value sales in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, based on research completed in October 2024. Mobile charging brands are defined as brands if more than 75% of their retail sales are contributed by mobile phone charging products, including chargers, wireless chargers, power banks, and charging cables. These accessories can also be used for other consumer electronic devices.

