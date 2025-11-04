AnnaBella Pâtisserie Expands Production and Renews Disney Licensing to Drive Growth in 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned French-Japanese dessert brand AnnaBella Pâtisserie is entering a major growth phase in 2025, following the renewal of its Disney licensing agreement and a new BBC Studios (Bluey) collaboration, alongside the acquisition of an additional 4,000 sq ft facility, bringing the total manufacturing space to 16,000 sq ft in Singapore. These strategic milestones position the company to meet rising regional and international demand while expanding its portfolio of premium, character-themed desserts.

Expanding Licensing Partnerships with Disney and BBC Studios

AnnaBella Pâtisserie's partnership with Disney has been officially renewed this month, extending the collaboration through 2027. The renewed contract covers the brand's signature macarons, brownies, and festive gift collections, continuing the rights to produce and distribute Disney-themed pastries and gift assortments across Singapore and select regional markets.

This renewal strengthens AnnaBella Pâtisserie's relationship with Disney and supports its goal of bringing premium, family-friendly desserts inspired by beloved Disney characters to customers throughout Asia.

The brand has also signed a new licensing partnership with BBC Studios to introduce desserts inspired by the popular children's series Bluey. The Bluey-themed product range includes macarons, cookie sets, and children's gift boxes, and will launch in November 2025, just in time for the Christmas season and year-end celebrations.

Expanded 16,000 sq ft Factory to Boost Production and Exports

In November 2025, AnnaBella Pâtisserie will complete the acquisition of a new 4,000 sq ft manufacturing facility, bringing the total manufacturing space to 16,000 sq ft in Singapore, significantly increasing capacity to meet regional and international demand.

The expanded facility will triple production capacity for the brand's core pastry and snack lines, enable greater automation and precision with new packaging and cold chain systems for large-scale exports, support regional growth through improved supply chain efficiency, and advance product innovation and Halal-certified export production under ISO 22000 standards.

This investment represents a significant step forward in AnnaBella Pâtisserie's growth as a global dessert brand, with the ability to serve markets across Asia and beyond.

Continued Leadership in Quality and Innovation

AnnaBella Pâtisserie is the largest macaron manufacturer in Singapore, supplying over 90% of five-star hotels, airline caterers, and theme parks nationwide. The company's ISO 22000 and Halal certifications reflect its commitment to safety, quality, and international standards.

Recent milestones include the official Disney Licensee renewal (2025-2027), strategic partnership with BBC Studios (Bluey) for character-themed desserts, and the 16,000 sq ft factory expansion to support automation and export growth.

A Vision for Global Craftsmanship and Creativity

"Our vision has always been to combine creativity, quality, and technology to craft products that delight families around the world," said Annabella, Founder and Managing Director of AnnaBella Pâtisserie. "The renewal of our Disney partnership, the new Bluey collaboration, and the expansion of our factory mark the next stage in building Singapore's most innovative pastry brand, one that continues to grow globally through trust, craftsmanship, and imagination."

About AnnaBella Pâtisserie

Founded in Singapore, AnnaBella Pâtisserie is a premium French-Japanese-inspired dessert brand known for its artisanal macarons, pastries, and character-themed gift collections. The company supplies top hotels, airlines, and retailers, and is committed to innovation, quality, and creative collaborations that celebrate joy through dessert.

For more information, visit shop.abp.sg .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Phone ‪+6565918808

WhatsApp ‪+6588238808

Website: shop.abp.sg

SOURCE ANNABELLA PATISSERIE TRADING PTE LTD