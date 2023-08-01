ANNATURE PARTNERS WITH THOUGHT LEADING ACCOUNTANT AND AWARD WINNING FIRM - STACIE SHAW - PKF NEWCASTLE & SYDNEY

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Annature, an Australian based technology company renowned for its eSigning and Client Verification solution, is proud to announce a new partnership with Stacie Shaw, one of Australia's pre-eminent accounting thought leaders and Partner of award-winning firm PKF Newcastle & Sydney.

Stacie Shaw - Partner, PKF Newcastle & Sydney

Engaged as a brand ambassador for Annature, Stacie will also provide vital input to help tailor the company's offerings to best serve not just the accounting industry, but its clients – and therefore businesses across ALL industries. PKF Newcastle & Sydney are an Annature customer themselves; and regularly refer their clients to the platform.

Stacie brings firsthand knowledge of the product's value and efficiency to her new role.

Stacie is well-respected within the accounting industry, having collaborated with and provided advice to firms of all sizes. Her career has been defined by her innovative approach to overcoming the unique challenges faced by mid-tier firms, both internally and in the services provided to clients. In her partnership with Annature, she will continue to focus on providing best practice advice and helping firms to navigate these complexities.

"We are thrilled to have Stacie join us as our brand ambassador. Her commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the accounting sector and across all industries aligns perfectly with our mission. We are excited about the potential this collaboration has to transform the digital landscape for accountants and their clients," said Amreeta Abbott, CEO of Annature.

Stacie is equally enthusiastic, stating, "Partnering with Annature is really just a formalisation of our advocacy since we were first introduced to the platform. For me personally, I know I can be excitable – but I like to think I'm not an easy sell. Something's got to be GREAT before I'll get worked up about it, and spruik it to others – and the platform that Annature have built, it's the goods.

"Working with Annature is a dream. Our team at PKF has absolutely no tolerance for inefficiencies or risk. This means plenty of great suggestions for new features and enhancements – and I sometimes can't tell whether software vendors love or hate us for it (it helps them build their product IP, I keep telling them!). With Annature, there have been times I've logged a request, and within the week it's built into the product. Incredibly impressive! Annature's commitment to offering innovative, agile solutions has always resonated with me. I am excited to join them as an ambassador; and formally continue to champion best practices and support the accounting industry's growth and evolution."

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in Annature's ongoing mission to support the accounting industry, and its clients across all sectors. With Stacie's expertise, the company is poised to take its service to the next level, driving growth, and navigating the challenges of all businesses.

About Annature:

Annature is Australia's leading eSigning and Digital Verification provider.

With a focus on innovation, Annature offers solutions that enable clients to streamline their eSigning processes, improve efficiency, and grow their businesses. As advocates for best practices within the accounting industry, they are committed to providing solutions that address the unique challenges faced by accounting firms and their clients.

For more information, visit www.annature.com .

SOURCE Annature