Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

News provided by

SKF

31 May, 2024, 14:45 CST

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 31 May 2024, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 29,271,933 shares of Series A and 426,079,135 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,879,846.5.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF 
      (publ)

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 31 May 2024 at 08.00 CEST.

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; [email protected]
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908 072; [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c3992004

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3992004/2834665.pdf

20240531 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

SOURCE SKF

Also from this source

SKF First-quarter report 2024: A more resilient and competitive SKF

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO: "Our first quarter performance marked another step towards a more resilient and competitive SKF. In soft market ...

SKF's first quarter results to be published on 26 April

SKF will publish its first quarter results for 2024 on 26 April 2024 at approximately 07:00 (CEST). Investors, analysts and media are invited to join ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics