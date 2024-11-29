Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 29 November 2024 there are a total of 455,351,068 number of shares in AB SKF, out of which 29,218,846 shares are of Series A and 426,132,222 shares are of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,832,068.2.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 29 November 2024 at 16.00 CET.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations

tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations

tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; e-mail: [email protected]

