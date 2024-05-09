Announcement: Release of Nintendo Switch™ "Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU" in Asian Markets

TOKYO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagineer Co., Ltd. has announced the upcoming release of "Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU," the new Nintendo Switch game in Asian regions excluding Japan. The release date is scheduled for July 12, 2024.

Overview

Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU

"Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU" is a collaboration title between the hit series "Fitness Boxing," which has surpassed a total of 2.5 million units sold worldwide, and the globally popular virtual singer created by Crypton Future Media, Hatsune Miku. In this title, while retaining the basic features of the Fitness Boxing series, players can enjoy boxing exercises with Hatsune Miku. Already released in Japan in March 2024, the game has received positive feedback, with players saying they can exercise daily with Miku and enjoy losing weight through a rhythm game using the whole body.

Language support includes Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. Instructor voices are available in Chinese, Korean, and English.

Features

Partners: Players can choose partners from four characters including Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, and Megurine Luka. Players can also enjoy dressing their partners up with exclusive costumes.

Miku Exercise: A new feature where exercises can be performed with Piapro characters' original songs. It includes mega hit songs such as "Melt" and "God-ish," as well as newly composed songs by popular creators like cosMo@Bousou-P, who also made the main theme song for this game.

Exercise Mode: In Exercise Mode, partners will encourage players while exercising. Enjoy over 99 different routines with more than 60 songs, the highest number in the series.

Details

Title: Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Exercise

Price: Depends on each region

Regions: Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Southeast Asia

Release Date: Scheduled for July 12, 2024

Players: 1-2 players

Rating: All ages

Publisher: Imagineer

Website: https://fitboxing.net/hatsunemiku/en/

Art by Iwato

© Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net

© Imagineer Co., Ltd.

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

"Exercise with Miku" and "Miku Exercise" are trademarks of Crypton Future Media, INC.

