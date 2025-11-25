Annual Autumn Event "Midosuji Runway 2025" in Osaka, Japan, Attracts 200,000 People

-Guests Wear Uniforms of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Mascot Character "Myaku-Myaku" Makes Spectacular Appearance-

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Midosuji Runway 2025" event was held on Osaka's main street, Midosuji, on Monday, November 3, a national holiday, attracting 200,000 people along the roadside and creating great excitement. This is an annual autumn event that began in 2015 and continues to showcase the charms of Osaka.

Image 1:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106925/202511149110/_prw_PI1fl_VWV736uj.jpg

Image 2:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106925/202511149110/_prw_PI2fl_6PygRb17.jpg

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura and Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama took the stage to deliver opening remarks on behalf of the organizers. "There is no doubt that this year is the year of the Expo," Yoshimura said, emphasizing that the event carries on the excitement of the recently concluded Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

The event kicked off with a special parade by Universal Studios Japan. Floats carrying popular characters such as Snoopy and Mario, along with Minions and about 100 crew members, captivated the audience with performances only for the day.

Following the parade, Kunihiro Shimizu, Yuji Nishida, and other members of Osaka BLUTEON, a professional men's volleyball team, excited the audience as they walked on the runway while playing volleyball.

At the "Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, Midosuji Runway Special Fashion Show," the expo's official character, Myaku-Myaku, appeared with a strong presence. Its unique form and vivid colors, which are symbols of the Expo, stood out on Midosuji, drawing cheers each time it waved. Furthermore, former Takarazuka (all-female troupe) top star Yuzuru Kurenai, fashion model Yuchami, and others appeared one after another, wearing the uniforms of Expo pavilions and vividly reminding the audience of the "memories of the Expo."

After a powerful performance by BMX x Cheer Re-Man's, a cheerleading performance group, the pop group SUPER EIGHT performed a special live on a float. When SUPER EIGHT collaborated with more than 200 high school dance club members from Osaka Prefecture, the excitement in the audience peaked. In the finale, all performers and guests lined up on the runway, creating a spectacular sight. Governor Yoshimura called out powerfully, "Let's do our best, Osaka!" and the event closed with loud applause.

SOURCE Executive Committee of the Midosuji Party